Shroud of Turin replica unveiled at new Manila museum

A full-size replica of the world-renowned Shroud of Turin is now on display at a newly inaugurated museum in Manila.

The 4.4-meter-long image, printed on cotton using laser technology, was created by American photographer Barrie Schwortz, who served as the official photographer for the Shroud of Turin Research Project (STuRP) in 1978.

The replica mirrors the original linen cloth, which is said to be the burial cloth of Jesus following the crucifixion.

Cardinal Jose Advincula blessed and inaugurated the Holy Face of Jesus Museum on Tuesday.

Located inside the convent of the Sisters of the Holy Face of Jesus (HFJ) congregation on F.R. Hildago Street in Quiapo district, the museum features the replica and other religious artifacts.

“The photographer provided us certification that it’s an authentic replica and we are permitted to display it publicly,” said HFJ superior Mother Annunciata Mendoza.

The congregation received the replica in 2019, but it was only displayed on March 4, the Feast of the Holy Face of Jesus.

In addition to the replica, the museum features memorabilia of the congregation’s late foundress, Mo. Mary Therese Vicente.

The museum remains closed to visitors as it undergoes “finishing touches,” but Mendoza said they plan to open it to the public next week.