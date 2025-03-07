Elphaba Dimagiba and Ariana Batumbakal: ‘TNT’ edits of Oscars ‘Wicked’ performance go viral

The edits featuring the Oscars performance of “Wicked” stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, appearing on “It’s Showtime‘s” “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment, have finally caught the attention of the noontime show.

“Banlaw Spaces” host-speaker Paulo (@pauloMDtweets) has been compiling edits that make it appear as if the actors were competing in a popular singing competition.

The “Wicked” stars previously performed a medley of songs from the musical film to kick off the 97th Academy Awards held in Hollywood on March 2.

Among the songs they performed was the best picture-nominated movie’s theme song, “Defying Gravity.”

Meanwhile, Paulo shared a still of Ariana looking at Cynthia, who was singing.

“S******! Tawag ng Tanghalan Ultimate Resbak!” he exclaimed, crediting the edit to Voltaire Coyoca.

Shutaaaa! Tawag ng Tanghalan Ultimate Resbak!#TNTUltimateResbak ©️ voltaire coyoca pic.twitter.com/E5i2psvs8Z — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) March 4, 2025

He also posted some edits of their close-ups, referring to Cynthia as “Elphaba Dimagiba” and Ariana as “Ariana Batumbakal.”

Paulo described Cynthia as the “Momma Rakitera ng Pampanga,” while Ariana was dubbed “Ang Responsableng Biritera ng Parañaque.”

“Wazzup, Madlang People! ELPHABA DIMAGIBA laban kay ARIANA BATUMBAKAL! Sino kaya ang magwawagi sa bakbakan?” he quipped.

Wazzup Madlang People! ELPHABA DIMAGIBA laban kay ARIANA BATUMBAKAL! Sino kaya ang magwawagi sa bakbakan?#TNTUltimateResbak pic.twitter.com/UYPrifDfm0 — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) March 5, 2025

Paulo also shared a clip edited by DJ Paul Dee, which featured scenes from the Oscars performance, made to appear as though they were performing for the “TNT” judges and audience.

“OMG, ito na pala ang #TNTHulingTapatan, #TNTGrandResbakMediaCon ang galing ni Elphaba T. Dimagiba, ang galing!” he exclaimed.

The video edit reached the account of the noontime show, which commented, “HAHAHAHA HOOOOY!”

The comment was accompanied by a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

Content creator Macoy Dubs also shared his own take by sharing a translated version of the “Defying Gravity” lyrics with a gay lingo twist.

The memes also made their way to a Facebook group, earning 30,000 laugh reactions and 9,200 shares.

“TNT” is an amateur singing competition segment of “It’s Showtime” where Filipinos show off their vocal skills.

Past winners include rice farmer-turned-singer Noven Belleza, Janine Berdin who won as a teenager, and Lyka Estrella who later received an Awit Award.