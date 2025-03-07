From mock marriage booth to altar: TikTok user’s ‘Did We Make It?’ entry sparks kilig

A TikTok user made netizens’ hearts aflutter with her version of the “Did We Make It?” trend, featuring pictures of her and her now-husband as students at a marriage booth and as a real couple years later.

Haruka Yata Pamintuan, a TikTok user from Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija, joined the trend by sharing before-and-after pictures of her and Edward Joseph Pamintuan—first as high schoolers in a mock marriage booth and, later, as newlyweds.

“2013: Did we make it? (HS wedding booth),” she wrote as a caption for their old pictures as students, where she wore a veil and carried a bouquet.

“2023: Yes, we made it!!” Haruka added as a caption to their recent pictures which showed them exchanging actual vows as husband and wife.

Haruka’s post has earned 114,100 likes, over 4,800 bookmarks, and more than 320 comments so far, with several online users sharing their experiences.

“I still believe in love because relationships like this still do exist — matatag, sigurado, at panghabangbuhay,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Parang kami din. College days, until now that lawyer na [siya], and doctorate na ako. Mabuti din na mabasa ‘to ng karamihan para alam din nilang may mga pag-ibig na nagtatagal,” another TikTok user commented.

“May this kind of love find us all,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“The red string theory!” another online user wrote, referring to an East Asian belief with Chinese roots in which people destined to be soulmates are connected by an invisible red string and that life will bring them together, no matter the circumstances.

Haruka revealed that when she appeared in a mock marriage booth with Edward in high school, they had been exes for over a year but remained friends

“Sobrang surreal lang din kasi hindi namin in-expect na magkakabalikan kami after the break up,” she told Inquirer.net.

“Nakaka-miss din ‘yung high school days namin, especially ‘yung sa marriage booth. Hindi namin alam na mangyayari pala ‘yon sa’min in real life,” Haruka added.

She also shared that they were each other’s first and last partners.

“Same pa rin naman kami, mas naging mature na kami compared sa dati. Nangyayari pala talaga ‘yung sinasabi nila na kung kayo, sa huli, kayo talaga,” Haruka said.

Haruka and Edward got married at Immaculate Concepcion Chapel in Cabanatuan City on March 12, 2023.

Based on Haruka’s latest TikTok post, she and her husband are now expecting their first child.