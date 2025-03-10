A first-place winner in the Manila International Airport Authority’s logo-making contest expressed disappointment after discovering that the agency unveiled a different symbol, not the one he created for the competition.

Freelance multimedia artist Christian San Jose on Saturday, March 8, was among those who reacted to the new MIAA logo, which was unveiled on social media on Friday, March 7.

The airport authority also shared an infographic providing a “breakdown” of each element of the logo.

The new logo features a design of the Philippine Eagle with red and blue wings, accompanied by a laurel wreath, three stars and four sun rays.

The new design was launched as the agency celebrated its 43rd anniversary on Friday.

“The unveiling of our new identity is a significant step in our journey towards becoming a regulatory authority that prioritizes safety, efficiency, and innovation,” MIAA General Manager Eric Ines said.

“This transformation aligns with our mission to guide and oversee the operations at NAIA while ensuring that the highest standards of aviation are met,” he added.

San Jose later responded to the unveiling of the new logo and revealed that he had won first place in a logo-making contest held by the agency in 2023.

“Sobrang disappointing… Actually, MIAA conducted a logo-making contest back in 2023 and I won the 1st [first] place,” the artist said in a Facebook post.

“Not that much ‘yung prize but then, I’m happy with it since maraming nag-join. After that, wala akong naging update sa logo na nagawa ko and now, lalabas ‘to… Anong sense nung awarding?” San Jose asked, accompanying his post with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“I think this is one of the reasons kung bakit hanggang ngayon, most of the artists dito sa Pinas are not properly compensated… maraming magaling, hindi lang recognized gaya ko, charot, haha, ‘yun lang,” he said.

The artist also shared images of the logo he submitted, which featured a rising airplane in colors inspired by the Philippine flag, including red, blue and yellow.

“The shape of the logo signifies the MIAA’s 4 [four] terminals under the MIAA Administration, soaring up high with a common goal of providing airport accommodations [and] terminal services that are INTERNATIONAL at par with world-class requirements [and] standards for the passengers and all airport users’ comfort, security [and] convenience,” San Jose previously explained.

“The upside down [and] side by side clear wide passageways- implies the secure [and] smooth-flow access of departing [or] arriving passengers in all the 4 [four] MIAA terminals,” he added.

San Jose also included a picture of the awarding ceremony for the logo-making contest in his post.

“Manila International Airport Authority, ano [nangyari?]” he asked, adding a laughing emoji as he initially reacted to the agency’s logo unveiling.

In an interview with Inquirer, San Jose said that he did not mind the agency not using his design. However, he wanted to know how MIAA chose the new logo despite holding a logo-making contest.

In March 2023, he shared his win in the contest on social media, thanking the agency for giving him “the chance to contribute to its history,” considering it a “great recognition.”

MIAA’s new logo comes as the agency transitions from being an operator to a regulator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Meanwhile, operations and maintenance of the main gateway were transferred to the New NAIA Infra Corporation, led by San Miguel Corporation, in September 2024.

MIAA’s old logo featured the IATA airport code MNL, short for Manila.