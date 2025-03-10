Camillians mark 50 years of missionary work in Philippines

The Order of the Ministers of the Infirm, known worldwide as the Camillians, marked 50 years of their missionary presence in the Philippines.

The milestone was celebrated with a Mass presided over by Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr at the Cubao Cathedral on Saturday, March 8.

Among those present in the liturgy were Fr. Pedro Tramontin, the congregation’s superior general, and several Camillian missionaries and the local clergy.

In his homily, the bishop emphasized the essence of the Camillian mission: to see Christ in the sick and serve them with God’s love.

“The world today presents new challenges—pandemic, a culture of inequalities, the suffering of the poor—but the mission remains the same: to bring Christ still to those who need him most,” Ayuban said.

The Camillians, a congregation of priests and brothers dedicated to serving the sick, established their presence in the country on March 8, 1975.

Over the past five decades, the Camillians have expanded their mission, with 41 Filipino members now serving not only in the Philippines but also in Taiwan, Australia, Italy, Germany and the United States.

In the Philippines, the congregation includes members of diverse nationalities, including Filipinos, Italians, Koreans and Indonesians.

They provide spiritual and medical care in 14 hospital chaplaincies; the administration of three hospitals and a polyclinic; and the management of a nursing home, two parishes and a pastoral center.

The Camillians also run a nongovernmental organization focused on health, development and disaster response, including active involvement in the HIV/AIDS ministry.

After the Mass, a program was held at St. Camillus Seminary in Marikina City, where certain individuals were recognized for their service and contributions to the growth of the Camillian Philippine Province.

Tramontin said many things may have changed since their congregation arrived in the Philippines, “but our commitment to the values of the Gospel and the Camillian charisma remains the same.”

“May [this celebration] also be a provocation to those who are inspired by the Camillian charisma to seek new and creative ways of living and evangelizing the charisma and care of the sick today,” he said.

“Let us strive to achieve the highest standards as we work together to remain faithful to our mission,” he said.