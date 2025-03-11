Rodrigo Duterte did not seek asylum in China, VP Sara says

Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday her father had not sought asylum from the Chinese government when he visited Hong Kong, nor spoken to any Chinese officials.

Sara Duterte, the estranged former running mate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, was responding to speculation her father’s trip to Hong Kong was to seek asylum ahead his arrest on Tuesday at the International Criminal Court’s request. China’s foreign ministry had earlier said the ICC should not be politicised.

She also said there was no point speaking to Marcos, her former ally, and said the arrest of Rodrigo Duterte was politically motivated and all about the 2028 election. Sara Duterte has been widely tipped to contest the presidency in 2028, but is facing an impeachment trial backed by the president’s allies.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty