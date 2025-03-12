Sarrat parishioners pray for ‘healing’ at old historic town site

As part of the yearlong tercentennial commemoration of the Santa Mónica Parish in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte, many parishioners gathered March 3 at a site believed to be the location of the old church of Sarrat to pray for the dead and seek healing of memories.

Historical documents, terrain studies and historians suggest that the present-day Sarrat town center was not the original población when the town was founded in 1724.

Records indicate that Old Sarrat Población was located next to San Nicolás on the southern bank of the Padsán River, the longest in Ilocos Norte. The current población, situated on the river’s northern bank, was established in the second quarter of the 19th century following a bloody revolt on March 3, 1815.

“The parishioners gathered at the Nagrebcan Archeological Site to pray for the forgotten dead and ask for healing,” said Fr. Ericson Josué, parish priest of Santa Mónica Parish.

The Sarrat Revolt of 1815 was the bloodiest of the Ilocano uprisings in the early 19th century. The unrest prompted Spanish authorities to create another province in northern Ilocos by dividing the old province of Ilocos into Ilocos Sur and Ilocos Norte in 1818 for better control of the local population.

During the uprising, numerous wealthy residents of Old Sarrat were massacred, including a 3-month-old infant. A wealthy woman was brutally killed and dismembered by native rebels, who hung parts of her body on the church door. The revolt ended with the town being burned to the ground.