Chinese national jailed, faces deportation for kicking cat to death

Trigger Warning: Content features descriptions of animal cruelty

The Chinese national who kicked a community cat to death in the Ayala Triangle Gardens (ATG) is now detained and set to be deported back to his country following his crime.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Wednesday, March 13, announced that Shan Jiang had been arrested on March 11 by intelligence agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) following an animal cruelty report.

The organization added that a charge sheet was filed by the BI Legal Division on March 11. Inquest proceedings were also conducted on the same day.

Jiang reasoned that he committed the act since he was “having a bad day.”

PAWS said the foreigner violated the Animal Welfare Act or Republic Act 8495 and was found to be overstaying. He was also an undocumented foreign national.

The Animal Welfare Act states that it is unlawful for any person to “torture any animal.”

It also states that an individual who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be jailed and/or penalized.

If the animal dies from the act, the perpetrator will be imprisoned for one year and six months to two years and/or fined for at least P100,000.

Meanwhile, Jiang is said to be detained at the bureau’s Warden’s Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City and awaiting the issuance of a deportation order.

He will also be placed on the bureau’s blacklist to prevent him from reentering the country following his violations.

PAWS said the Chinese national committed the crime on January 4.

Although he was caught killing the community cat and was brought to the barangay by witnesses, no charges were filed.

The org said that witnesses and barangay officials erroneously believed there must be a complainant from the ATG management before a case could be filed against Jiang.

It resulted in the Chinese national being released, but was later on caught by immigration officials.

PAWS commended the bureau for its action and for bringing justice for the community cat’s death.

“We have many animal lovers in the Bureau — cat lovers, in particular. We were not going to let this man get away,” the org’s contact in the BI Legal Division said.

CARA Welfare Philippines previously raised the alarm on the death of “Ken,” a community cat in ATG who was “simply resting” when Jiang kicked him despite being unprovoked.

ALSO READ: Community cat in Makati dies after getting attacked by Chinese national

It added that the attack led to the feline’s death.

The org sought the help of the public for his whereabouts to hold him accountable.

ATG is among the areas in Makati with community cats or outside felines who are regularly fed and cared for by volunteers.