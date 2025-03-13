‘This is hard work’: Philippines’ Gallery by Chele is 72nd Asia’s Best Restaurants for 2025

Gallery by Chele is the only Philippine restaurant that made it to this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants extended list (51-100).

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants unveiled the extended list on Wednesday, March 12, which included Chef Chele Gonzalez’s Gallery by Chele on the 72nd spot.

In its roster, Asia’s 50 Best said diner of the Manila-based restaurant” enjoy modern interpretations of Philippine ingredients in a contrastingly casual setting at Gallery By Chele, which is described as a rural farmhouse in an urban jungle.”

“The CVs of chefs Chele González and Carlos Villaflor read like a roll call of Spain’s best restaurants (El Bulli, El Celler de Can Roca and Mugaritz) and both regularly tour the country gathering regional inspiration, it also said.

It likewise described Chele to be known as “the innovative chef” in the industry.

It said the Spanish chef with a Filipino heart was “inspired by the bonds he establishes with growers, producers, breeders, makers and communities he meets on his travels and channels into his six-course tasting menu.”

The new recognition marks the return of Gallery by Chele to the list. The resto was also included in the prestigious list in 2021 and 2022, ranking 90th and 69th, respectively.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant expressed gratitude for the latest recognition and dedicated the citation to its team.

“Your hard work and commitment are just extraordinary. You made us so proud-each person from the service to the kitchen team made a collective effort to bring that warm hospitality that we are known for,” Gallery by Chele said.

“Also, we want to extend a warm thank you to all our patrons and everyone who believed in us over the years. For 12 years, you have seen the swings in our history, and your continued support has inspired us to keep doing what we do,” it added.

“This year is another season for new adventures, and we are just excited to share new experiences with you. So, from the bottom of our hearts, maraming salamat! Thank you!” the restaurant concluded.

In an interview with Interaksyon, Chele considered the latest recognition of his restaurant a testament of hard work.

“You know,we are 12 years old. This is hard work of many years of really trying to be the better version of yourself,” Chele told Interaksyon at an event hosted by Anchor Land and eventologist Tim Yap on Wednesday.

“We are very happy obviously. Not only myself, but also the team and everybody else who is involved and really work hard day by day make an exceptional dining experience,” he added.

Philippine restaurant, Toyo Eatery, also received the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award 2025 from Asia’s 50 Best in February.

It is a pre-announced special award given ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony in Seoul, South Korea on March 25.