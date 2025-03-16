‘Surprise guest’: Leopard cat spotted visiting Puerto Princesa hotel

An endangered leopard cat, locally known as “Tamaral” (Prionailurus bengalensis), was spotted wandering inside a hotel in Barangay San Jose, Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday, March 13.

According to G. Ruel Sangabriel, a hotel staff member, he initially mistook the animal for an ordinary cat, only to be shocked upon discovering it was a leopard cat.

“Ngunit sa kabila ng takot na naramdaman ng kapuwa niya kawani, mas nangamba siya umano sa kalagayan ng nasabing buhay-ilang,” the report of Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) office read.



Understanding that the animal should not be harmed or kept as a pet, he immediately brought it to the PCSDS office to ensure its safety.

Meanwhile, many online users found the leopard cat “adorable” while reminding others to protect these species.

“Adorable. Buti sinurrender,” a Facebook user said.

“Ang cute cute naman ng Palawan Leopard Cat na yarn! Paalala po! Hindi po ito pwede ibyahe palabas ng Palawan dahil endemic sila,” a concerned online user said.

“Pag may nakita kayong ganito, it’s not our kind of domestic house cat. They’re habitats were here in the mountains in our province,” he added.

According to PCSD Resolution 23-967, the leopard cat is classified as an endangered species.

The public is encouraged to report distressed wildlife to the Wildlife Rescue Team by calling their hotline at 0931 964 2128 or 0965 662 0248, or by reaching out via their official Facebook page.