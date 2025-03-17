Nuncio urges’ recommitment to evengalization’ on Catarman diocese’s 50th anniversary

The Vatican’s ambassador to the Philippines on Tuesday led the 50th anniversary celebration of the Catarman diocese, encouraging the local Church to “recommit to evangelization.”

Speaking during Mass at Catarman Cathedral, Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown urged the faithful to embrace their mission of spreading the Gospel.

“It’s our responsibility to evangelize this generation by going out to the peripheries… by showing them the beauty of life, what it means to be in this caravan of God,” he said.

Brown, who has served as the Holy See’s representative to the Philippines since 2020, emphasized the importance of being missionary in contemporary society.

He also encouraged the faithful to remember the early missionaries and those who established the diocese.

“We need to be faithful to their vision… we need to be faithful to what they created,” Brown said.

“And the reform of the Church, making the Church holy, making the Church more beautiful, making the Church more radiant, means walking to the people who went before us,” he said.

‘Be creative in evangelization’

The Diocese of Catarman, established on March 11, 1975, serves the province of Northern Samar. Its first bishop was Angel Hobayan, who died on the same date in 2023.

Church leaders, clergy, consecrated persons, government officials, and laypeople gathered for the golden jubilee celebration, which included liturgical services, an exhibit, and cultural presentations.

At least 13 bishops attended the anniversary Mass, including Archbishop John Du of Palo and retired Bishop Emmanuel Trance of Catarman, along with about 113 priests from different dioceses.

On March 9, Brown held a dialogue with clergy, religious members, and seminarians of the diocese, urging them “to bring the poor close to the Church.”

He also encouraged them, particularly seminarians, to “think creatively” about how to bring the faith to younger generations.

“[You] have to find new ways to bring the faith to young people… by using social media and every new form of evangelization that we have,” Brown said.

“The Philippines is known as a nation of faith—a hope for the world,” he added.

Path of synodality

On March 10, Brown visited the old church ruins in the historic town of Palapag, accompanied by Catarman’s current bishop, Nolly Buco, and Msgr. Gaspar Balerite, the diocese’s vicar general.

Carl Bordeos, a local historian and author, described Palapag as the “nucleus site” of Christianization in Northern Samar.

In his message, Bishop Buco thanked laypeople for their active involvement in the Church, saying their participation “revitalizes our ministries and keeps our mission alive.”

“Together, let us embrace the path of synodality and strive for a mission-driven Church,” he said.