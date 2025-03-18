Heavy traffic helps authorities catch carnappers stealing luxury SUV in Pampanga

“May silbi rin pala ang traffic.”

This was what some Filipinos said after the police caught carnappers who got stuck in traffic after stealing a luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) from someone who wanted a car wash service.

Reports said a black Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen in San Fernando City, Pampanga, on Friday evening, March 14, while its owner queued for a car wash.

Police Major Don Kenneth Asuncion, Sub-Station 2 Commander of the City of San Fernando Police Station, said the owner washed his hands after parking the SUV in the queue.

“Maya-maya, pagtalikod niya, nakita na lang niya na umaatras na ang [SUV],” he said to GMA Regional TV.

In a statement, the police said that the carnappers pointed a gun at the owner to grab the vehicle.

When the owner tried to stop the suspects by reaching through the driver’s side window, they sped off, dragging him and injuring his left hand.

A motorcycle rider witnessed the incident and alerted police officers stationed along Lazatin Boulevard.

The police chased the vehicle along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) and apprehended the suspects when they got stuck in heavy traffic during rush hour.

The carnappers claimed to be working for a financing group assigned to recover unpaid vehicles but could not present any ID or proof.

The police recovered a .45 caliber firearm and a magazine with nine bullets from the suspects, who now face charges of carnapping, grave threats, serious physical injury, and violation of the Omnibus Election Code for possessing firearms.

Meanwhile, the incident prompted some Filipinos to thank the heavy traffic in the area, as it allowed authorities to apprehend the suspects more easily.

“Minsan talaga nakakatulong ang trapik,” a social media user wrote with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“My silbi din [pala ang] trapik, mga malalamya kasi mga kapulisan [ngayon[. [Kung hindi] traffic, wala na ‘yun, [nakatakbo] naa,” another Facebook user commented.

“First time naging mabuti ang traffic,” another Pinoy wrote with grinning-with-sweat emojis.

“Salamat sa traffic,” a different online user said.

The incident occurred during the evening rush hour, when people were heading home from work or school, causing main roads to become congested with traffic.