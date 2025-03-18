‘Justice for Puti’: Case filed vs man caught killing cat in Pasig City

(Trigger warning: Contains graphic description of animal cruelty)

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Tuesday, March 18 said that it has filed a case against a man caught on CCTV brutally killing a stray cat named “Puti” in Pasig City.



The video showed the suspect striking the cat with a metal object, causing it to convulse before dying.

The cat’s owner, Celine, discovered the incident through security footage after noticing that Puti was missing.

PAWS assisted Celine in filing the case at the Office of the City Prosecutor, emphasizing that animal cruelty is a crime.

“Matagal din po siyang hinanap ng mga anak niya,” Celine said, referring to Puti’s three orphaned kittens.

The organization urges the public to report acts of cruelty by submitting affidavits to law enforcement or PAWS volunteer lawyers.

“Animal cruelty is a crime. When you see it happening, call the police and try to distract the perpetrator by shouting,” the org said.