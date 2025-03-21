New film unveils martyrdom story of Philippines’ ‘Little Claret’

“In Thy Name,” a new film about Fr. Rhoel Gallardo, depicts the Claretian missionary’s final days in the hands of Abu Sayyaf, a notorious terrorist group.

Fr. Amador Tumbaga, superior of the Claretian missionaries in the Philippines, emphasized Gallardo’s lasting impact, echoing survivors who endured 44 days of captivity and abuse in Basilan.

“It means we all face the same challenge — to deepen our faith in God, not to be discouraged, but to remain hopeful and continue to be compassionate and merciful,” Tumbaga said.

The 96-minute film, produced by GreatCzar Media Productions and distributed by Viva Films, premiered in cinemas this week. It portrays Gallardo’s unwavering faith and his efforts to protect fellow captives.

Like the others, he endured relentless hardship — forced walks through dense forests, starvation, and sleepless nights. He was tortured for refusing to renounce his faith, with his captors even pulling out his fingernails and toenails.

Founded in the early 1990s, Abu Sayyaf is known for kidnappings, bombings and beheading hostages, including foreigners. The United States blacklisted the group as a foreign terrorist organization.

“It speaks of suffering. It speaks of offering oneself. But as I’ve said, it is a prayer,” Tumbaga said. “I’m inviting you to be in a prayerful disposition when you watch the film.

The film’s release coincides with the 25th anniversary of Gallardo’s death on May 3, 2000.

His confreres in the Philippines are now pushing for his beatification and canonization, calling him “Little Claret.”

“We hope that one day, the Catholic Church will proclaim him as a martyr — a martyr of peace,” Tumbaga added.

Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr., former provincial superior of the Claretians and now bishop of Cubao, described Gallardo’s life as one of “sacrifices and renunciations.”

He noted that Gallardo gave up the possibility of a lucrative career and a relatively easy life to become a missionary.

Above all, he said, the priest sacrificed when he volunteered to serve in Tumahubong, Basilan, where he ultimately lost his life.

“He was very reflective. We called him ‘little Claret’ not only because of his small stature, but more importantly, because of his life of fervent prayer and simplicity,” Ayuban said.