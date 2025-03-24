LRT next? Commuters call for hours extension as MRT implements change

Some commuters hope that the Metro Rail Transit’s extended operating hours will also be implemented on other railways operating in Metro Manila.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday, March 24, announced the new operation hours of the MRT-3 following the inspection of newly-installed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon.

Dizon on March 17 rode the train during the morning rush hour and directed its management to extend its running hours by one hour in the evening and deploy more trains during the peak hours.

Days later, the DOTr, which operates the transit line, extended the operating hours of the trains on weekdays.

At the North Avenue Station, trains will now close at 10:25 p.m., an hour later than the previous 9:25 p.m. closing time.

At the Taft Avenue Station, trains will now close at 11:04 p.m., an hour later than the previous 10:04 p.m. closing time.

Other stations will also extend their closing times by one hour.

The full schedule is available on the DOTr’s social media account.

Apart from the extended hours, Dizon also directed the MRT-3 management to build covered walkways connecting the stations to public transport terminals.

He likewise ordered the repair of broken turnstiles to create more pathways for commuters.

“Our priority is to enhance commuter experience on the MRT-3, as it is one of the busiest modes of transit in Metro Manila,” Dizon said before.

The MRT, the only railway directly traversing EDSA, has an average daily ridership of 375,474 passengers.

News of the extended operations excited Filipinos, though some hoped it would also apply to the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2).

“LRT-2 din sana,” an online user commented with a folded hands emoji.

“WOW… At least may progress! Sana pati LRT rin!” another Reddit user wrote.

“I hope kasama din ‘yung LRT-2 din,” a different Pinoy said.

“I hope LRT-1 [and] LRT-2 rin,” another Facebook user wrote.

Commuters have long clamored for extended train operating hours in the metro, as Filipinos rely on such public transport to travel to and from work, avoiding the hassle of traffic.

The clamor is especially strong among mid-shift and night-shift workers, who seek a more convenient and safer means of public transport, without the fear of being targeted by street criminals while walking to and from home.

There have been calls for the MRT to operate 24/7, but management has previously stated that this is not feasible due to the nightly maintenance required to ensure safe operations during the day.

RELATED: Why MRT-3’s 24-hour operation is ‘not doable’

Meanwhile, there have been no announcements from the operators of LRT-1 and LRT-2 about extending their hours, although the trains extend their operating times during the holiday season, among other occasions.

Last February, Dizon expressed openness to extending the operating hours of the LRT systems “for passenger welfare.”

He acknowledged the issue of train”‘maintenance” but said that he would discuss it with the maintenance providers.

“We don’t want trains stopping again… But, we always have to find a way to push it a little bit,” Dizon previously said.

The LRT-1, also known as the Yellow Line, is privately operated by the Light Rail Manila Corporation.

The Yellow Line links the cities of Quezon, Caloocan, Manila, Pasay, and Parañaque. It is planned to be extended to Cavite.

On weekdays, the LRT-1’s Fernando Poe Jr. Station closes at 10:15 p.m. while its Dr. Santos Station closes at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, the LRT-2, also known as the Purple Line, is operated by the Light Rail Transit Authority, a government-owned corporation under the DOTr.

The Purple Line links Recto in Manila and Antipolo in Rizal. It is planned to be extended up to Cogeo in the east, and up to Pier 4 in Manila in the west.

Its last trip from the Recto Station is at 9:30 p.m., while its last trip from the Antipolo Station is at 9 p.m.