Universal Woman Philippine director confirms Sophia Bianca Santos’ exclusion in global pageant

After weeks of speculation, the national director of the Universal Woman Philippines pageant confirmed that its titleholder will not be able to compete on the global stage due to age requirements.

Arnold Vegafria, president of the AVL Pageant Circle and national director of Universal Woman Philippines, announced that Sophia Bianca Santos of Pampanga will no longer represent the country at Universal Woman 2025.

“It is with deep appreciation and gratitude that we acknowledge the dedication, passion, and hard work of Ms. Sophia Bianca Santos as Universal Woman Philippines 2025,” his statement reads, as posted on the pageant’s Facebook on Tuesday, March 25.

“However, after thorough review, we regret to announce that she will not be able to compete in the upcoming Universal Woman 2025 pageant due to the age eligibility requirement,” Vegafria added.

He said that Sophia will “instead be competing in another prestigious international pageant [in] September, which will be announced very soon.”

“Let us continue to support Sophia as she embarks on this exciting new journey! She also extends her best wishes to the next Universal Woman Philippines 2025 as she takes on the prestigious title,” Vegafria said.

Sophia won the title of Universal Woman Philippines 2025 last September.

She is also part of the Miss World Philippines 2024’s royal court as its Second Princess.

The beauty queen was among those who participated in Bench’s iconic “Body of Work” underwear fashion show on March 21.

“Dreams do come true, and then some,” Sophia said on social media before as she posted her pictures of her for the event.

The Universal Woman is a new beauty pageant that crowned its first winner, Valentina Sanchez Trivella of Venezuela, in 2023.

The pageant aims to champion the “unique brilliance and beauty of women making a positive impact in the world today.”

“We unite, celebrate and advance women’s contribution, diverse beauty and accomplishments,” it said on its website.

Participants must be between the ages of 25 and 45 to qualify.

There are no height, weight, or marital status requirements.

Sophia, who won the Universal Woman Philippines 2025 title, is only 20 years old, having turned 20 on Sept. 27, 2024.

As early as February, there have been speculations about her exclusion in the upcoming Universal Woman 2025 due to her age.

“OH NO! Ayon sa chika, hindi daw pwedeng mag-compete si Sophia Bianca Santos sa Universal Woman 2025 dahil sa age requirement ng competition (she’s too young, below 25 y/o),” a pageant-oriented page said before.

“Napansin kasi ng mga fans na hindi pa nakapaskil ang larawan ni Sophia sa mga official candidates ng Universal Woman 2025. Wala pa namang inilalabas na official statement ang ALV Pageant Circle kung ano ba talaga ang dahilan at kung totoo ba ang hakang-hakang ito,” the page added.

Last year’s edition was won by Filipina Maria Gigante, who was crowned Universal Woman 2024 in Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the new Universal Woman Philippines 2025 titleholder is Jasmine Omay, who is Miss World Philippines 2024 First Princess.