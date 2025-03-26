‘Celebrated culinary figure’: Margarita Forés honored Icon Award at Asia’s 50 Best 2025

Culinary icon Margarita “Gaita” Araneta Forés, who was previously named Asia’s Best Female Chef by Asia’s 50 Best was once again given an award by the body.

She has been posthumously awarded the Woodford Reserve Icon Award 2025 at a ppceremony held in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday, March 25. This is the first posthumous award given to a culinary personality by the body.

The renowned chef Margarita Fores passed away at the age of 65 on February 11.

She owned CIBO, Grace Park Dining, Lusso, The Loggia at Palacio de Memoria, Cibo di Marghi and Museya Kafé.

Asia’s 50 best described Margarita as a “celebrated culinary figure” who originally trained as an accountant before delving into her culinary journey in the 1980s when she traveled to Italy.

“Margarita Forés was one of the most celebrated culinary figures in the Philippines and across Asia, recognised for her passion, mentorship and hospitality,” Asia’s 50 Best said, describing Margarita.

“This formative experience shaped her approach to food, inspiring her to introduce Italian flavours to the Philippine dining scene, while championing local ingredients,” the body said in an Instagram post.

“A much-loved member of the culinary community, Margarita Forés was a driving force until the end. Her work remains a testament to her philosophy: food should be rooted in tradition, elevated with skill and celebrated for its ability to connect people,” it concluded.

The award was received by Margarita’s son, Amado Fores.

Chef Chele Gonzalez of Gallery by Chele who witnessed the ceremony said the awarding for Margarita was a “precious moment.”

“For me this was the most precious moment of the gala. Margarita we love you so much, we miss you so much,” Gonzalez said.

The awarding ceremony also comes days after the birthdate of Margarita on March 23. It was celebrated by the Filipino culinary community.

Meanwhile, Asia’s 50 Best unveiled the prestigious Top 50 list on the same day.

Toyo Eatery, awarded the best restaurant in the Philippines for 2025, ranked no. 42.

It also received the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award 2025 in a pre-announced special award given ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony.

Toyo Eatery’s head chef, Jordy Navarra, dedicated the award to Margarita.

Prior to the ceremony, the extended list No. 51-100 top restaurants in Asia was also unveiled.

Gallery by Chele placed No. 72, its re-entry to the prestigious roster.

