Senior prelate’s advice to ‘baby bishops’

A retiring archbishop had encouraging words for the country’s newest bishops, acknowledging that there will be moments of “transition” in their personal lives and their roles as shepherds.

Outgoing Archbishop Jose Lazo of Jaro said embracing these challenges with faith, compassion and a sense of mission will help them in their episcopal ministry.

Lazo, 76, presided over a Mass last week at the Manila Archdiocese’s chapel in Intramuros to conclude a two-day onboarding seminar for about 10 “baby bishops.”

The formation program was facilitated by the CBCP Committee on Bishops’ Concerns, led by Archbishop Julius Tonel of Zamboanga, to help new bishops transition into episcopal leadership and provide spiritual, pastoral and administrative guidance.

In his homily, Lazo, who has been a bishop for 21 years, called on the prelates to be compassionate shepherds, not only to their flock but also to their priests.

Here is some of what he said:

1. Make the bishop’s house a home

Lazo reminded the bishops that they would be accompanying their priests daily and must foster an environment of openness and support.

He stressed that making priests feel at home with them is an essential part of their ministry.

“A welcome attitude would be, in the first place, an opening for priests to go to the bishop’s house and be at home,” Lazo said.

“And priests are really longing to be at home with their bishop. Sometimes, though, they don’t feel welcome in the bishop’s house, one reason or another,” he said.

2. Seek out priests who stray

Like a good shepherd, a bishop should look for priests who feel lost, he said.

He encouraged the bishops to recognize that priests have different personalities and urged them to be patient while providing a path for those who have strayed to return.

“Be aware that some priests might give you difficulty… and some will get lost. Be sure that you look for them and guide them back home,” Lazo said.

3. Shepherd the shepherds

Lazo, who previously served as chairman of the CBCP’s Commission on the Clergy, said a bishop must care for both the lay faithful and his priests.

He urged the prelates to be present in their priests’ lives, especially during struggles, and to understand and guide them through their challenges.

“It’s very important to recognize that you have to shepherd your priests as well, especially in times when it will be difficult for them in their life as a priest and their ministry,” he added.

4. Recognize and manage transitions

“Human as we are, we go through transitions, too,” Lazo said.

These transitions, he said, may include midlife changes, struggles of single life or crises of vocation. Bishops should be aware of these and navigate them wisely.

Poorly managed transitions, Lazo warned, “can turn into crises.”

5. Draw strength from happy memories

When weary, he urged the bishops to reflect on joyful moments in their priesthood, such as their ordination, installation as parish priest or even their appointment as bishop.

He said revisiting these experiences provides encouragement and reminds them of God’s presence.

“It’s a kind of transfiguration because happy memories will help you face difficulties that may come. It will give you the courage to go on,” Lazo said.

“These happy memories wherein God is very much tangible with you will give you encouragement to go on. Don’t quit. Go back to those happy memories,” he added.

6. Accompany your priests with love and compassion

Priests in difficulty need understanding, not just correction, he said.

Lazo urged the bishops to be both “good shepherds” and “prodigal fathers” to their priests by supporting and guiding them with patience and mercy.

“I have seen priests who are in difficulties and there are different kinds. But you just have to love them, forgive them, accompany them, be compassionate for them,” he said.

“They need this kind of heart that will be able to touch them. They need you,” added Lazo.

7. Encourage people to support priests

The archbishop urged the new bishops to allow the people to love and care for their priests.

He also encouraged them to foster a culture of respect and understanding within the diocese.

“Allow the people also to love them in their midst,” he said.