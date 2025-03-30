2 Philippine shrines granted ‘spiritual bond’ with Italian basilicas

Two churches in the Philippines have been granted a new spiritual relationship with popular basilicas in Italy.

The Diocesan Shrine and Parish of Saint Augustine in Baliwag, Bulacan announced Friday it was granted the “spiritual bond of affinity” with the Basilica di San Pietro in Ciel D’Oro, one of the most ancient churches in Pavia.

The basilica, which is the burial place of St. Augustine, recognized the centuries-old veneration of the saint and the strong devotion and piety of the faithful in Baliwag.

Devotion to St. Augustine has deep roots in Baliwag, dating back to 1733. For centuries, devotees have sought solace and protection through his intercession. Locally, he is affectionately called “Apo Gusting.”

Over the years, many miracles and favors have been reported and attributed to his intercession.

For the Church, the bond is a special gift, allowing pilgrims who visit the shrine to receive spiritual privileges and indulgences similar to those granted to pilgrims visiting the basilica.

In the Kalookan diocese, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David announced that the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of the Immaculate Conception in Malabon City has also been granted the special bond of spiritual affinity with the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

The basilica, one of the four papal basilicas in Rome, is the largest Marian sanctuary in the city and the world’s oldest shrine dedicated to the Blessed Mother.

David made the announcement Tuesday, March 25, during the installation Mass of the shrine’s new rector, Fr. Mariano Bartolome Jr.