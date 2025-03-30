Laguna shrine forms spiritual bond with Basilica of St. Vincent Ferrer in Spain

A shrine in Laguna province has been “spiritually twinned” with one of Spain’s most visited basilicas dedicated to Valencia’s patron, Saint Vincent Ferrer, a renowned Dominican friar and preacher who lived in the 1300s.

The Diocesan Shrine of San Vicente Ferrer in Mamatid, a village in Cabuyao town, is the first church in the country to be twinned with the Basilica de San Vicente Ferrer in Valencia.

The privilege, approved by Dominican Fr. Javier Fernández, prior of the Dominican convent and rector of the basilica, bestows upon the diocesan shrine a certain “bond of affinity” with the basilica.

Fernández said the twinning was granted in recognition of the shrine’s profound and widespread devotion to St. Vincent Ferrer.

The spiritual bond also means that all indulgences attached to the basilica in Spain can also be obtained—under the same conditions—at the Laguna shrine.

“The benefits of the spiritual twinning are those inherent in the Vincentian devotion,” the basilica said.

“The San Vicente Shrine can establish a designated day each month for a Mass to be offered for the intentions of the Basilica, and the faithful can obtain the plenary indulgence on the feast day of St. Vincent under the conditions required by the Church,” it added.

The official declaration of the spiritual twinning will take place on June 6, 2025, during a thanksgiving Mass marking the 570th anniversary of Saint Vincent Ferrer’s canonization.

Minor Basilica of San Vicente Ferrer

The minor basilica is a revered landmark in Valencia, where St. Vincent Ferrer was born and spent his early life.

The edifice is part of the Royal Convent of the Order of Preachers of Valencia. The neo-Gothic structure began construction in 1906 and was fully consecrated in 1921.

Adorned with stained-glass windows depicting the mysteries of the Rosary and scenes from the life of St. Vincent Ferrer, the basilica holds a prominent place in Valencia’s spiritual heritage. It was granted basilica status by Pope Pius XII on July 13, 1951.

The Philippines holds a unique connection to the basilica’s history. The Dominicans of Valencia left their city due to exclaustration in 1835, and their presence was later established by the Fathers of the Province of the Most Holy Rosary of the Philippines in 1891.

Diocesan Shrine of San Vincente Ferrer

The parish church of San Vicente Ferrer traces its origins to the discovery of the saint’s image beneath a large tree on the current church site.

Villagers built a small chapel, and later, an affluent Cabuyao family donated the land to the Church. In 1946, the chapel became a parish church under the then-Diocese of Lipa.

Devotion to St. Vincent Ferrer flourished, spreading to neighboring towns and cities. Parishioners embraced the saint’s habits, participated in the grand annual fiesta, and showed strong faith through frequent confessions and anointing of the sick.

Over time, a series of parish priests strengthened the Catholic presence in Mamatid, ensuring the area remained free from other religious sects until the early 1990s, when new residents brought different church affiliations.

In recognition of its vibrant devotion, the parish was elevated to a diocesan shrine on March 26, 2010—exactly 15 years ago today—continuing to serve as a center of faith and worship for local and surrounding communities.

The shrine also actively engages in pastoral outreach, extending its mission to the peripheries. At the heart of this mission is Viaje de San Vicente, where an image of St. Vincent Ferrer is brought to homes, the sick, slums, retirement homes, orphanages, prisons, and children with special needs.