Alex Eala’s upbeat attitude despite loss takes spotlight in global tennis community

Filipina tennis sensation Alex Eala‘s graciousness amid her defeat to America’s Jessica Pegula in the Women’s Singles semifinals at the 2025 Miami Open took the spotlight on the global tennis community.

The 19-year-old Pinoy tennis player ended her historic run at the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Tour final after bowing to the World No. 4 tennis player with a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 loss at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Alex, who was World No. 140, made buzz after defeating four players in the top 100, three of which were Grand Slam champions.

These were World No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, World No. 4 Madison Keys of America, World No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, and World No. 73 Katie Volynets of America.

Despite losing in the semis, the Pinay’s monumental wins have placed her at No. 75 in the live WTA rankings.

Alex is also the first Filipina to advance to the final four of a WTA 1000 event, a competition that is a notch below the Grand Slams.

Meanwhile, clips of her disposition following her defeat from Jessica went viral as spectators noticed her positivity despite her heartbreaking loss.

American sports network Tennis Channel on Friday posted a video of the Pinay’s smiling expression after her match with their bet.

“Alex Eala feels the love despite the loss,” it said on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with heart emojis.

“Amazing!” the commentator in the background says with a laugh as it shows Alex raising her arms and giving her supporters a flying kiss.

“Not often you see a player, a losing player, of a match with a bigger smile,” he adds.

Alex Eala feels the love despite the loss 💙❤️#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/DeNmdiM4Fu — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 28, 2025

The post has earned 451,200 views, 19,000 likes, and 5,600 reposts, with Filipinos expressing their congratulations in the replies thread.

“An inspiration to a nation, a winner regardless of outcome! Congrats, Alex Eala, on the performance at the Miami Open!” an online user wrote.

“Salamat sa laban, Alex, we are soo proud of you!!!” another user exclaimed.

“Historic run. We’re proud of you, Alex. This is only the beginning,” said another Pinoy.

The clip was also reposted by the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (RNA), a tennis training center in Spain founded by tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

“[Grinning face emoji] After winning and [grinning face and smiling face emojis] after losing,” the training center wrote.

😃 After winning and 😃☺️ after losing. ❤️ Alex Eala 🇵🇭❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLz9dnzFkV — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) March 28, 2025

Rafael himself also noticed Alex’s performance in the tournament before.

“We are extremely proud of you, Alex,” he wrote on the X platform on Thursday, March 27 with a clapping hands emoji.

“What an incredible tournament! Let’s keep dreaming!” Rafael added with a raised arm emoji.

Alex has spent her time studying at his tennis academy for seven years, graduating in 2023.

Iga, one of her opponents, was there as a guest.

The Pinay is currently the highest-ranked Filipino player in the WTA history.

Alex also made history when she won her first Grand Slam doubles title at the Australian Open in 2020, partnering with Indonesia’s Priska Madelyn Nugroho.

It was the country’s first Junior Grand Slam win since 2009.

The Filipina is also the first Pinoy to win a singles title at the 2022 US Open Juniors.

Alex likewise captured the French Open girls’ doubles title alongside Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva in 2021.