Fr. Getty Ferrer elected administrator of San Jose de Nueva Ecija diocese

The Diocese of San Jose de Nueva Ecija on Friday announced the election of Father Getty Ferrer as its diocesan administrator.

The announcement came a day after Bishop Roberto Mallari was installed as the new bishop of Tarlac on March 27, leaving the San Jose diocese sede vacante.

Mallari had served the Diocese of San Jose for nearly 13 years before being transferred to the nearby Diocese of Tarlac.

Ferrer, 46, who holds a doctorate in canon law, has been serving as the diocese’s vicar general.

“Let us continue to pray for Fr. Getty in this new mission of service,” the diocese said.

“Under his leadership, may we remain steadfast in faith, open to unity, and zealous in our journey as a Church, as we prepare together for the arrival of the new bishop,” it added.

Since 2019, Ferrer has also served as rector of St. Joseph the Worker Cathedral in San Jose City.