Nat’l Shrine of Mary Help of Christians gets minor basilica status, first in Parañaque diocese

Pope Francis has elevated the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians in Parañaque City to the rank of minor basilica.

The parish announced its new designation Thursday, March 27.

“Receiving this honor is truly a grace from God and a profound blessing for our national shrine and parish,” it said.

According to Vatican News, the news service of the Holy See, minor basilicas are distinguished by their special connection to the pope and the Church of Rome, serving as a sign of the Church’s universality.

Basilicas are granted the privilege of an “ombrellino” – a red and yellow, cone-shaped canopy — and a “tintinnabulum,” a bell mounted on a pole that can be carried in processions. They are also permitted to use the crossed “papal keys” on banners and signs.

The National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians is the first minor basilica in the 22-year-old Diocese of Parañaque.

When the pope designates a basilica, the parish said, “it’s an invitation to become a center of liturgical and pastoral life for God’s people.”

The new basilica is also home to a century-old image of Mary, Help of Christians, which received canonical coronation in 2022.