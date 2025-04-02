Official logo unveiled for Asian Mission Congress 2025 in Malaysia

Asia’s Catholic bishops have unveiled the official logo for the Asian Mission Congress 2025 that will take place later this year in Malaysia.

The logo was chosen from a design contest organized by the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, which received 58 entries from 11 countries.

Bishop George Pallipparambil of the Indian diocese of Miao, chairman of the FABC Office of Evangelization, said five shortlisted designs were presented to FABC leaders during their recent meeting in Bangkok.

He said cardinals Filipe Neri Ferrao, FABC president; Pablo Virgilio David, vice president; and Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, secretary general; along with Fr. William LaRousse, assistant secretary general, selected the winning logo for the event.

The winning design was created by Sanil Augustine of India, who has worked in the creative marketing and communications industry for two decades. He has also held leadership positions and managed design and art teams at prominent advertising agencies.

In addition to his professional work, Augustine is an active lay leader in his local parish community.

Submissions were judged on originality, creativity and relevance to the event’s theme, “The Great Pilgrimage of Hope.”

The logos were also evaluated based on contest criteria that called for a design symbolizing “hope, journey, unity and pilgrimage in the context of sharing the faith in Asia.”

The logo’s vibrant colors are said to be drawn from Asian cultures, bringing a strong “Asian flavor” and giving the logo a contemporary look.

The Asian Mission Congress will be held Nov. 27-30 in Penang, an island in the southern part of Malaysia. It follows the first Mission Congress, which was held in Thailand in 2006.

The event is expected to bring together bishops, priests, religious and lay leaders from across Asia to collectively envision and shape the future of the Church in the region.

Organizers said the congress also aims “to equip and empower Church leaders across Asia as we embark on a shared journey as pilgrims of hope.”