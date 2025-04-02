Pinoys apologize to author Kaufmann after receiving messages from Duterte supporters

Filipinos extended their apologies to American horror writer Nicholas Kaufmann after some supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte mistakenly messaged him on Facebook, confusing him with Duterte’s lead defense counsel.

The lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, is a British-Israeli attorney who has previously defended individuals accused of war crimes and human rights violations.

Kaufman’s clients include the following:

Jean-Pierre Bemba — Former vice president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity;

Charles Blé Goudé — Ivorian politician charged with crimes against humanity in Côte d’Ivoire;

Callixte Mbarushimana — Rwandan national and senior leader of the rebel group Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity;

Aisha Gaddafi — Daughter of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi

Meanwhile, Kaufmann is a critically acclaimed author of literary works of horror and suspense like the Bram Stoker Award-nominated “General Slocum’s Gold,” the Thriller Award-nominated and Shirley Jackson Award-nominated “Chasing the Dragon,” and the bestselling Dragon Award-nominated “100 Fathoms Below.”

He is also a co-host of the podcast “Spooky Science Lab”, where he discusses strange science facts with horror authors.

Kaufmann, who has no legal background, reported receiving messages from some Filipinos who mistakenly believed he was the lawyer of Duterte.

“PEOPLE OF THE PHILIPPINES, I AM *NOT* THE ICC LAWYER NICHOLAS KAUFMAN WHO IS REPRESENTING PRESIDENT DUTERTE! PLEASE STOP MESSAGING ME!” the author wrote on Facebook on March 21.

It has garnered 7,100 likes and reactions, 1,600 shares and 1,100 comments so far.

Days later, Kaufmann shared that he was “flooded” with followers and commenters from the Philippines, who, according to him, “don’t believe” he is not Duterte’s lawyer.

“Our names aren’t even spelled the same (he’s Kaufman with one N). It’s insane!” the author wrote on Tuesday, April 1.

This led some Filipinos, both supporters and critics of Duterte, to apologize on behalf of others.

“Sorry, sir… I was trying to search also the lawyer of our former president but when I saw this post, I can’t help myself to laugh… people from the Philippines just want to thank Mr. Kaufmann,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Sorry, sir,” another Pinoy commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“I’m so sorry. That’s so embarrassing. Not everyone supports the former president, and to think that those who do, they intrude in your life like this… it’s cringe-worthy, a different Filipino said.

“We’ve made it a hobby to humiliate ourselves online. Apparently.

Sorry,” another Pinoy with a grinning-with-sweat emoji commented.

Kaufmann describes himself as an individual who has been “professionally immersed in books in his whole life.”

He has worked as a publicity manager for a small literary press, a pitchman for a PR firm specializing in TV and radio author appearances, a bookstore clerk, an independent bookstore owner, a Barnes & Noble manager, and a manager for a small indie video store.

Duterte’s Kaufman

Meanwhile, the statements of Kaufman, the lawyer, have been reported by Philippine media. He recently said there was a “compelling” argument to dismiss the International Criminal Court case against Duterte before it went to trial.

The lawyer said he hoped to stop the case before the ICC confirms the charges against the former president, arguing that the court cannot exercise jurisdiction over a country that has withdrawn from the Rome Statute.

Kaufman said that the Philippines had already withdrawn from the court before its investigation about the Duterte administration’s “War on Drugs” was authorized.

When the ICC served its arrest warrant against Duterte, it accused him of crimes against humanity of murder committed when the country was still a signatory to the Rome Statute, particularly citing cases that happened from Nov. 1, 2011 to March 16, 2019.

The Philippines only withdrew from the ICC in 2019.

Duterte’s “War on Drugs” was his signature policy, resulting in the deaths of thousands of Filipinos, mostly from poor communities, often without evidence of their involvement in illegal drugs.

The ICC chief prosecutor’s arrest application stated that the former president’s alleged crimes were “part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population” in the Philippines.