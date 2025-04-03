Member of Pasig’s ‘Team Kaya This’ draws flak for suggestive joke to solo parents

A video of a congressional aspirant from the camp of Pasig City mayoral aspirant Sarah Discaya drew flak after he made sexually suggestive comments to female solo parents during his campaign.

On the sixth day of the campaign period for the city’s 2025 elections, Discaya’s “Team Kaya This” held a caucus on Wednesday, April 2, to share their plans for the city.

Among those present was lawyer and Pasig City congressional aspirant Christian “Ian” Sia, who discussed plans for the city’s solo parents.

“Minsan, sa isang taon, ang mga solo parent na babae na rineregla pa — Nay, malinaw, na rineregla pa — at nalulungkot. Minsan, sa isang taon, pwedeng sumiping ho sa akin,” he said.

Actress Ara Mina, who is also a Pasig City councilor aspirant, laughed in the background.

ALSO READ: Shamcey Supsup, Ara Mina join ticket of Vico Sotto’s rival in 2025 polls

“‘Yun hong interesado, magpalista na po rito sa mesa sa gilid,” Sia added with a gesture of his arm.

He later clarified that his remark was a “joke” and informed the public that he was already married.

“Kaya heto ang sasabihin ko sa mga nangangarap — mamamatay ka, ‘di mo ‘ko matitikman,” Sia said and then smiled.

Clips of the incident circulated on Facebook and the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where he got called out for his suggestive jokes.

A full video can be seen on the page of INews Pasig.

Sia’s joke about female solo parents starts around the 8:29-min-mark.

Meanwhile, some Filipinos expressed disappointment at his comments.

“This is sick. Nakakasuka ang mga ganitong politicians. Mga taga- Pasig, please lang, don’t make the mistake of giving power to this trash of a man,” an online user wrote on the X platform.

His post has earned 4,100 likes and 1,500 reposts so far.

This is sick. Nakakasuka ang mga ganitong politicians. Mga taga Pasig, please lang, don’t make the mistake of giving power to this trash of a man. pic.twitter.com/qpraZStDHq — ricci (@ricci_richy) April 3, 2025

“This kind of man using single moms on his campaign as a laughing stock is SICK! WE, SINGLE MOTHERS, DO NOT NEED A MAN LIKE YOU! And you, Ara Mina, laughing [at] his joke is more sickening!” another X user wrote.

“Men be saying something sexual as a joke, thinking they spitting bars. No bro, that’s harassment and you’re disrespectful,” a different online user commented.

“He thought he ate. T**g ina, 2025 na, ganito pa din ang biruan, ta’s imagine, public speaking pa,” another Pinoy said.

“[Nakakatawa] ‘yung joke? Baboy niyo po, hehe,” a different online user wrote.

Sia describes himself as a CPA lawyer who started the “free legal advice clinic.”

Meanwhile, “Team Kaya This” is the team of Discaya, who is aiming to challenge Pasig City reelectionist Vico Sotto in the city’s mayoral elections.