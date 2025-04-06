Papal nuncio appoints temporary administrator for Tabuk vicariate

Papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown has appointed a temporary administrator for the Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk, which has been without a bishop since early February.

In a deceree dated March 31, Brown named Fr. Sean Mejia “pro-apostolic vicar” of the ecclesiastical jurisdiction, which was left vacant after Bishop Prudencio Andaya Jr. was transferred to the Diocese of Cabanatuan.

The vicariate announced the appointment on Friday, April 4.

In his new role, Mejia will temporarily oversee the pastoral governance of the vicariate as it awaits the appointment of a new apostolic vicar.

According to the vicariate, the appointment ensures “the ongoing governance and pastoral care of the people” in the northern provinces of Kalinga and Apayao.

A vicariate is an ecclesiastical territory that has not yet become a diocese because it cannot sustain itself independently. It is considered a mission territory by Rome.

Mejia, who holds a licentiate in canon law, previously served as the vicariate’s chancellor and later as vicar general.