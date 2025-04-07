‘Virgen sang Barangay’ receives episcopal coronation, the first in Bacolod diocese

The Diocese of Bacolod’s revered image of Virgen sang Barangay received an episcopal coronation on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

Bishop Patricio Buzon led the coronation, witnessed by hundreds of devotees and clergy from across the country at San Sebastian Cathedral in Bacolod City.

The Virgen sang Barangay is the first Marian image to receive an episcopal coronation in Negros Island.

The ceremony also marked the 75th anniversary of the Barangay sang Virgen movement.

Buzon described the coronation as “a profound expression of faith,” urging devotees to make the Virgin Mary “the queen of our hearts, our homes, and our community.”

The Barangay sang Virgen devotion originated in Silay City, Negros Occidental, and was founded by Antonio Gaston.

During an illness, Gaston felt called to promote devotion to Our Lady. The late Bishop Manuel Yap formally established the movement.

Yap envisioned the Virgin Mary depicted in traditional Filipiniana attire, with a Jewish face.

Artist Crisogono Domingo, a leper, captured this vision in his painting on a durable local hardwood.

Recognized for its artistic and spiritual significance in 1954, the image has become a symbol of grassroots devotion.

Saint Pope John Paul II venerated the icon during his Philippine visit in 1981.

Monsignor Ronald Quijano facilitated the transfer of the icon to the cathedral for the jubilee celebration.

The diocese expressed its desire to expand devotion to the Virgen sang Barangay throughout the Philippines, with hopes for a future pontifical coronation.