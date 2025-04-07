‘Bagong filter’: Korean restaurant’s old customer photo goes viral anew

An old photo taken at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Binangonan, Rizal, gained online attention due to the blurry outtake of its diners.

A Facebook account on March 31 posted a screengrab taken from the page of Samgyup Walang Anuman that was uploaded in January 2024.

“AHHAHAHAHAHAHAA,” the Facebook account said in its caption.

The original photo was uploaded by the Korean restaurant on Jan. 30, 2024.

“Salamat po sa pagbisita,” it said.

Similar to the reposted version, the original post has gone viral, amassing 128,000 likes and reactions, 14,000 shares, and 1,500 comments.

The blurry photo has elicited several reactions from Filipinos in the comments.

“May Amatz ‘yung camera,” an online user said. “Amatz” is a Filipino slang for being buzzed or inebriated.

“Pwedeng gawin band cover album,” another Facebook user commented.

“Walang makilala HAAHA,” a different Pinoy exclaimed.

“Nalasing ako bigla sa nakita ko,” another joked with a loudly crying emoji.

“‘Yung nagpa-picture ka pero dapat ‘di kita mukha. Okay na ‘to,” another Pinoy commented with emojis.

“Bagong filter,” a different Facebook user said.

The Korean restaurant shares pictures of some of its customers on its page and thanks them for supporting their business.

It previously went viral before its opening in 2023 for its witty name, which seems inspired by Samgyupsalamat, a Korean restaurant chain. The name is a portmanteau of “Samgyupsal” (Samgyeopsal) and “Salamat,” the Filipino word for “thank you.”

Samgyup Walang Anuman, meanwhile, is a portmanteau of “Samgyupsal” and “Walang Anuman,” which means “you’re welcome” in Filipino.

