‘Putot the Cat’: Resident feline at UP Technohub gets own Google Maps pin

There is a cat with its own location pin on Google Maps.

A user on Threads shared about “randomly” seeing the label “Putot the Cat” on the web mapping platform and thinking that it was a cafe.

To her surprise, the pin shows a collared cat labeled as “entertainer.”

The post has reached 5,700 likes, over 880 reposts, and more than 480 shares on the platform.

It also made its way to the pop culture-oriented Facebook page, “Follow The Trend Movement” or FFTM which posts viral content.

“Posang may direction,” it said as a caption.

Similar to the Threads post, FFTM’s upload has reached viral status with 35,000 likes and reactions and 4,500 shares so far.

The cat in question is one of the resident cats being taken care of by the Cats of Technohub, a volunteer-run group managing the felines in the area of the UP-Ayala Land Technohub in Quezon City.

This was confirmed by the group, which thanked the page for featuring “Mama Putot.”

“We have other adorable and ADOPTABLE Cats too!” the Cats of Technohub said in the comments.

The group first made known about the cat’s Google location pin last January, taking its cue from a cat in Poland that was rated as the top tourist attraction in a city via Google Maps.

“Share your pictures of the boss of portal area and this might pull more people to visit Technohub and boost the economy,” the Cats of Technohub said before.

The group describes “Mama Putot” as a “die-hard fan” of the Razon’s restaurant in the area, adding that the cat can be seen “sleeping in front” and “sneaking inside” inside the establishment.

It also said the feline is the “perfect family cat” who can be adopted and given a permanent home.

“Mama Putot” is already spayed and vaccinated.