Cavite 2025 election candidates’ congratulatory tarpaulin draws attention

A tarpaulin for graduating students of Batch 2025 in Imus, Cavite went viral for featuring the names and images of candidates running in the 2025 midterm elections this May.

A Reddit user on Friday, April 4, posted a picture of a tarpaulin from “Team AJAA,” a slate led by reelectionists Rep. AJ Advincula (Cavite, Third District) and Imus City Mayor Alex Advincula.

The tarpaulin displays the message, “Congratulations, graduates! Batch 2025,” along with the full names of the candidates under the “Team AJAA” slate.

Circular shapes appear before their names, resembling the format of voting ballots.

“Nakaka-proud! Grabe, hindi naging hadlang ang edad at pulitika para makapagtapos sila!” the Redditor joked.

The post garnered over 600 upvotes and more than 100 comments.

“Wow! Congratulations po, andami nila na nakapasok sa top 10,” another Redditor commented in jest.

“Congrats po!!!!!! Sana ‘di nag-kopyahan. Huhuhu,” a different user quipped.

“Sila pala mga bagong graduates,” another Redditor wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Bwisit! Akala mo tuloy sila ‘yung mga nag-graduate eh!” a different Reddit user said.

Another online user shared a picture of the team wearing togas.

“Hindi ko alam kung funny ‘to or what, pero totoong nag-graduate sila,” the Redditor commented with loudly crying emojis.

A photo of “Team AJAA” wearing togas was posted on their Facebook page on March 17, 2025, accompanied by a message stating that its members had completed their Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

A public administration course in a graduate degree program is designed for individuals aspiring to work in government or engage in public service.

“Kaya naman ang pagtatapos ng mga miyembro ng Team AJAA sa kanilang Master’s degree sa Public Administration, kasama ang iba pang mga lingkod sa Imus, ay simula lamang ng mas malalim na paglilingkod sa lungsod,” the team’s page said before.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang paghahatid ng mas maalam na pag-angat at pag-asa, handog sa inyo ng Team AJAA,” it added.

Meanwhile, it has become common for some politicians in the country to include their image and name on tarpaulins meant to convey greetings or messages to their constituents.

In 2021, a governor’s image was edited out of a publication announcing a free Photoshop class after he included a large image of himself in the post.

It prompted some Filipinos to joke if the politician was the teacher or would be the one teaching the class, given that his picture was prominently displayed in the post.

Political aspirants and reelectionists are campaigning for the local and national elections set for May 12, where Filipinos will vote for their next set of leaders midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.