‘D-Day’: George R.R. Martin blogs about meeting with ‘Game of thrones’-inspired direwolf

George R.R. Martin, author of “Game of Thrones, howled with excitement after meeting one of the first “de-extinct” direwolves brought back by Dallas-based US company, Colossal Biosciences.

In a blog post, Martin happily announced the return of dire wolf.

“So D-Day came early, on April 7 instead of April 8. Welcome to Direwolf Day,” the author said.

“I’ve been holding my tongue for months now, sworn to silence yet dying to tell the world. Pardon my shouting, but… THE DIREWOLF IS BACK,” he added in all caps.

Martin shared a photo of himself with one of the pups, Romulus or Remus, admitting he could not quite tell which twin he posed with.

“They’re twins, and hard to tell apart,” he said.



Dire wolves have been extinct for more than 10,000 years but is no longer extinct, thanks to Ben Lamm, George Church, Beth Shapiro and the rest of their team of scientists at Colossal.

Martin called them “the world leader in the science of ‘de-extinction.'”

He also lauded the de-extinction and described it “something very cool, something astonishing.”

“Now that the story has broken, it is all over the world. I won’t attempt to summarize, I do not have the expertise to tell you how they done it. I will leave that to the scientists, who understand the details way better than a fantasist like me,” he concluded.