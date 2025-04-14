Priest breaks bread with Manila’s homeless on Palm Sunday

As the Catholic Church marked the beginning of Holy Week, a missionary priest brought Palm Sunday beyond the church walls, celebrating Mass with Manila’s homeless community.

Society of Divine Word Fr. Flavie Villanueva led the liturgy at the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center in Tayuman, a sanctuary for street dwellers.

In his homily, he urged those present to find themselves in the story of Jesus — a story of suffering, rejection, and ultimately, resurrection.

“Let us allow the story of Jesus to be renewed in us. Listen to what the Holy Spirit is whispering through His story. Let it burn in our hearts,” Villanueva said.

The priest’s message was deeply personal and grounded on the experience of his congregation — the urban poor, those who live on the edge of society, and families of those killed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on drugs.

“Every day, we face death,” he said, speaking on behalf of the homeless. “We search for life, for bread. What is being offered to us by society? What are we exchanging for survival?”

His tone then turned to hope.

“After we hear the Spirit’s whisper, after we reflect, let us write our love story with God,” he said. “The story of Jesus is complete — He has saved us. But our story is still being written.”

Villanueva called on the faithful not to end their stories in sorrow and despair, but to challenge the systems that perpetuate suffering.

“These beloved brothers and sisters — the street dwellers, those who’ve been targeted and discarded — they live side by side with grief and death,” he said. “Like Jesus, they embrace suffering. But the story does not end there. It should not.”

“If we are to place a period,” he added, “let it be on the things and people that bring death and suffering — not on the lives of those struggling to live.”

Before the liturgy, the priest blessed palm fronds carried by several street dwellers. They were joined by some widows and families of victims of drug war and extrajudicial killings.

Established in 2015, the Kalinga center has served thousands, providing free meals, shower and clothes and offered educational opportunities for the homeless.

The center also supports families of drug war victims through its “Paghilom” program, which offers psycho-spiritual care, legal assistance, scholarships and livelihood support.