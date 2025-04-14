Motorists reminded to maintain vehicles after QC accident involving jeep with bald tires

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) reminded motorists of their responsibilities following the Palm Sunday accident along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City, which claimed two lives and injured more than ten others.

Reports said a speeding public utility jeepney (PUJ) plying the Jordan Plains-Philcoa route struck the rear portion of a modern jeepney that was approaching Kasunduan Street along Commonwealth Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 13.

The impact caused the PUJ to overturn and subsequently hit the right side of a passing Toyota Vios in the adjacent lane.

The incident occurred on the eastbound lane of Commonwealth Avenue going to Fairview, across the Commonwealth Market.

All three vehicles sustained significant damage.

The crash also claimed the lives of two male passengers, who were declared dead on arrival after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

One of the fatalities was an 18-year-old student who was reportedly on his way to take an entrance exam as a graduating senior high school student. He would have celebrated his 19th birthday on April 23.

The accident also left 16 passengers injured, who were all brought to a hospital for treatment.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a show cause order to the registered owner and driver of the PUJ involved in the accident. The agency also said that the jeepney driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days.

The PUJ was driven by Chito Tabilog, 37, who, according to the police, would be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries and property damage.

In its order, the LTO also asked Tabilog to explain why he should not be penalized for reckless driving and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, in violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

Meanwhile, the incident prompted the MMDA to issue a reminder to all motorists — especially as more people travel before, during, and after Holy Week — to exercise caution and responsibility on the road.

“Sa bawat biyahe natin, mahalaga ang ating kaligtasan,” it said in a Facebook post.

“Mahalaga ang bawat buhay at kami ay nananawagan sa lahat na maging responsable at mag-ingat,” the traffic authority added.

“Paalala sa mga nagmamaneho: Dapat sumunod sa mga batas trapiko at laging maging alerto sa kalsada,” the MMDA continued.

It also emphasized the importance of proper vehicle maintenance, particularly ensuring that tires are in good condition, as they play a crucial role in supporting the vehicle and ensuring road safety.

“Huwag balewalain ang maintenance ng sasakyan, lalo na ang gulong, na dapat ay regular na sinusuri. Ang paggamit ng kalbo o sira-sirang gulong ay nagdudulot ng panganib,” the MMDA said.

“Ang mga driver ng pampasaherong sasakyan ay may malaking responsibilidad sa pagtiyak na ligtas ang kanilang mga pasahero,” it concluded.

The MMDA accompanied its post with photos from the accident, including a closer look at the PUJ involved in the incident.

An online automotive publication reshared one of the photos on Facebook, urging its readers to examine the details and understand why the PUJ was involved in the accident.

“Wake up government and riding public! Why do we still allow these to ply our roads and be identified as transportation? Just look at the picture carefully,” AutoIndustriya.com said.

Filipinos then shared their insights in the comments section.

“Front tires are definitely not road-worthy in any condition. Charge the operator with criminal liability,” a Facebook user wrote with an angry emoji.

“Gulong na nga nagsasabi. Hindi maayos maintenance niya. ‘Pag tinanong ang driver, mahina po ang kita, (ba’t nabiyahe ka pa?) mahal po diesel (sa bigat ng kaha at laki ng makina mo, talagang lugi ka sa diesel),” another wrote.

“Most, if not all, of these contraptions lack preventative maintenance checkup [and] servicing, kaya laging may kalbong goma, defective ang mga ilaw at preno, plus unqualified professional drivers. Suma total: tragic accidents,” a different Pinoy said.

Bald tires are characterized by little to no tread, which makes them appear smooth and significantly reduces their ability to grip the road.

Experts warn that driving with bald tires increases the risk of poor braking performance, longer braking distances, hydroplaning, reduced vehicle control, punctures and tire blowouts.

Tires depend on tread grooves to grip the road surface, particularly when a vehicle corners or maneuvers.

Bald tires offer significantly reduced friction, increasing the likelihood of skidding and loss of control, especially at higher speeds or during sudden maneuvers.

Government’s response

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon has directed the LTO to intensify checks on the roadworthiness of all motor vehicles, particularly passenger utility vehicles (PUVs), following the accident.

LTO Chief and Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II has also ordered all regional directors and law enforcement unit heads nationwide to intensify random and surprise inspections to ensure the roadworthiness of all PUVs.

“We will also be coordinating with local government units and other law enforcement agencies for the deployment of our personnel for road assistance, traffic management and law enforcement,” he said.

“The instruction of our DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon is very clear: make the Holy Week travel of our kababayan as comfortable and as safe as possible through preventive measures for land, sea and air transportation,” Mendoza added.

“We will be conducting interventions and preventive measures to compel these hardheaded motorists to behave and do their share in road safety dahil baka makadamay pa sila ng ibang motorista at road users in case of road accidents,” he said.

The MMDA has been sharing reminders on its Facebook page for motorists traveling to provinces and other areas during Holy Week.

These include tips for long-distance driving, car maintenance reminders like cleaning windshields and staying calm on the road to prevent road rage.