Cartier jewellery worn by royalty and celebrities to go on display in London

— An exhibition celebrating jewellery made by the prestigious French luxury goods company Cartier since the start of the 20th century, including watches and tiaras, opened at London’s V&A Museum last Saturday.

Established by Louis-François Cartier in Paris in 1847, the family-run business went on to become a household name popular with royalty and Hollywood stars alike.

“It never goes out of fashion… we see it being worn by English aristocracy 100 years ago and Hollywood royalty practically today,” Helen Molesworth, a senior jewellery curator at the V&A and exhibition curator, said at a private launch of “Cartier” on Wednesday.

She said the connection between Cartier and the British royal family dates back to 1902, when King Edward VII issued his first royal warrant, a certificate for providing goods and services to the royal family.

Making up some of the 350 jewels and objects on display is a flower brooch with a rare pink Williamson diamond that the late Queen Elizabeth II commissioned in 1953 and later wore at King Charles’s wedding to Diana. A rose clip brooch made in 1938 and worn by Princess Margaret at her sister’s coronation is also on display.

Meanwhile, items connected to celebrities include actress Grace Kelly’s diamond engagement ring seen in the 1956 film “High Society” and a ruby necklace given to Elizabeth Taylor by her third husband, Mike Todd.

There is also a sapphire, yellow and rose gold wristwatch from 1962 owned by former U.S. first lady Jackie Kennedy and later owned by reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian, as well as a tiara from 1902 that was made for the Countess of Wessex and later worn in 2016 by singer Rihanna.

“As a jewellery historian, I see how they’ve used lots of wonderful elements to come up with brilliant new ideas,” Molesworth said. “They’ve always pushed boundaries and at every new point in history they have a nod to their heritage today, yet they have come up with new jewels that really speak to the modern woman.”

Around the turn of the 20th century, it was Cartier’s grandsons who pushed the global prominence of the brand, opening branches outside France in cities such as New York and St. Petersburg.

Cartier, which remained under family control until 1964, is currently owned by Swiss holding company Richemont CFR.S.

—Additional reporting by Sam Tabahriti;Editing by Marguerita Choy