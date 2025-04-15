How Pinoys can enjoy ‘Squid game experience’

The “Squid Game” fever is still on.

While the episodes of the second season of the global hit Netflix series were released months ago in December, many brands were still inspired by the adrenaline-pumping games of the series.

On Saturday, April 12, Solaire Resort in Entertainment City, Parañaque City, unveiled its first immersive “Squid Game” experience inspired by the popular series.

The electrifying event features a larger-than-life Young-hee doll and Pink Guards in full gear.

It launched a slot game that integrates iconic games from the show, such as Red Light, Green Light, Tug of War, and the Glass Bridge.

LOOK: A resort in Entertainment City unveiled its first immersive Squid Game experience, inspired by the popular Netflix series. The electrifying event features a larger than life Young-hee doll and Pink Guards in full gear. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/KOuHn1LYjo — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) April 12, 2025



These were also launched in Solaire North in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, PLDT Home this month announced that its customers who apply for the Fiber Netflix plan can get a chance to experience “Squid Game” in real life.

In collaboration with the streaming giant, the telco firm is taking five lucky winners and their plus ones to Squid Game: The Experience in Seoul, South Korea, is a fully immersive experience based on the well-loved thriller-drama. Participants can play games inspired by the show in a safe setting.

Visitors of the Squid Game: The Experience can enjoy recreations of the sets, games and themed environments from the show in a safe, non-lethal setting.

The experience is divided into three zones: the Game Zone, the Retail Zone, and the Night Market.

In the Game Zone, visitors can test their strategy skills and mental toughness in a total of six challenges that pit participants against each other in a battle for survival. Only the last one standing will earn the exclusive privileges of a VIP.

Challenges include the heart-pumping Red Light, Green Light game, which first introduced viewers to the rules of the game and the eerie Young-hee doll; the Glass Bridge, arguably the most nerve-wracking game on the show; the Dalgona challenge, where you cut out different shapes without breaking the cookie; and the Marble game, where you must outwit your opponent. No one gets killed when you lose, of course, but you can have fun recreating your “death” upon losing the challenge.

There are also merch and other goods that serve as visual treat at The Experience in Seoul.

After the challenges, visitors can celebrate their wins at the Retail Zone, with Squid Game merchandise for sale.

For those who want to experience being a Pink Guard, the infamous pink hooded jumpsuits and masks, player T-

shirts, and Young-hee doll merch are up for grabs.

The experience can be capped off with soju-infused cocktails at the Night Market. The Squid Game-themed market offers authentic Korean food, game-inspired cocktails, exclusive merchandise, and mini-games that can be enjoyed to complete the adventure.

The Experience can be visited in eastern Seoul’s Seongsu-dong district.

Meanwhile, the PLDT Home winners can score free round-trip airfare for two to South Korea, a three-day/two-night hotel accommodation in Seoul, two tickets to Squid Game: The Experience and a travel allowance.

PLDT said the promo runs from April 1 to May 15, 202 and is open to all new subscribers of PLDT Home Fiber

Netflix plans 1599, 2499, and 3199.

“Each new subscriber during the promo period gets one raffle entry for a chance to win free access to Squid Game: The Experience in Seoul,” the telco firm said.

It said that the winners would be chosen via electronic raffle and would be announced through PLDT Home’s social

media platforms on May 16, 2025.

The winning participants can travel from June 23 to 25, 2025.

The much-anticipated final season of “Squid Game” is set to be released on June 27.