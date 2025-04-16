Netizens warm up to Vico Sotto’s ‘cuddle weather’ post

A Facebook post by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto about “cuddle weather” gained attention from the online community.

The mayoral reelectionist shared a photo of himself being tightly hugged by a resident while campaigning for the 2025 midterm elections on Sunday, April 13.

He also used Lola Amour’s iconic hit song “Raining In Manila” as background music in the post.

“Inabutan ng ulan, na-cancel tuloy caucus sa Lupang Pari,” Sotto said, referring to an area in Pasig.

“Ito pala ‘yung sinasabing cuddle weather,” the millennial mayor added.

His photo shows him holding an umbrella while a female resident stands beside him, giving him a tight hug.

Sotto’s post has garnered 236,000 likes and reactions, 14,000 shares, and 4,900 comments. Some of the comments are from the mayor.

“What’s that expression, Mayor??” a Facebook user asked with a grinning-squinting emoji.

“Nag-iisip ako kung itutuloy pa caucus o hindi, haha,” the mayor responded.

His comment racked up 4,400 likes and reactions.

Sotto’s post also drew lighthearted reactions from Filipinos who found the photo funny and sweet.

“Walang ka-bakas bakas ng kilig si Ate! Hahaha! Winner siya!” a Facebook user exclaimed.

“Sana all may ka-cuddle weather,” another said.

“Parang K-drama lang mayor, ahh,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Oh, my. We’re so inggit!” another Facebook user exclaimed.

Sotto is seeking a third term as Pasig City mayor in the upcoming polls.

He is leading the “Giting ng Pasig” team, which includes reelectionists Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo and Pasig Vice Mayor Dodot Jaworski.

Sotto is being challenged by Sarah Discaya, a businesswoman.

RELATED: Vico Sotto shares Sarah Discaya’s alleged use of British passport