‘Private resort?’ Inflatable pool blocks road in Marikina

“Private resort?”

This was the reaction of Filipinos to a photo of an inflatable swimming pool set up on a road meant for vehicles in Marikina City.

Facebook page “Parkeserye,” which posts reader-submitted photos showing “road indiscipline” or “improper parking habits,” uploaded an image of a residential street with a pool set up along the left side of the road.

The country is now experiencing its warm and dry season, with heat index levels hitting the “danger” mark in several areas.

To beat the heat, some Filipinos have started setting up pools at home to cool off.

Meanwhile, the photo shared by the Facebook page was reportedly taken in Barangay San Roque, Marikina City.

“Sobrang init ng panahon,” the page captioned its post on Sunday, April 13.

The photo showed an inflatable pool occupying nearly an entire lane of the road, with a tarpaulin placed above it to serve as a makeshift cover for shade.

The opposite lane was lined with parked vehicles, while a single solid yellow line ran down the middle, indicating that overtaking is prohibited in both directions.

The post has received 10,000 likes and reactions, along with over 700 comments, with some Filipinos noting that such road situations are “common” in Marikina City.

“Madami po niyan sa Marikina, haahhaa,” a Facebook user commented.

“Lalo na sa Daang Bakal, parang nabili na ang kalsada eh,” another responded to the comment, referring to an area in Marikina.

“Ganyan kawalang-hiya at kagarapal ang mga tao ngayon. Tapos ‘pag pinuntahan ng clearing operations, laging idadahilan na ‘mahirap lang kami.’ Gusto laging pinagbibigyan at konsiderasyon,” a different Pinoy said.

“Galawang iskwater ‘yan, lalo na sa mga taga Sabungan at Marlboro Street,” another Facebook user commented, referring to areas in Marikina.

“Anong name ng resort? Magkano po entrance diyan?” another Pinoy joked.

“May private resort,” a different user quipped.

It is not unusual for residential roads in the metro to be blocked by parked vehicles or other obstructions.

In 2022, a bill was filed in the House of Representatives that requires aspiring motor vehicle owners in Metro Manila and other major cities to have their own garages or parking spaces before purchasing cars.

“Private cars are easy to own and cheap to use. While traffic congestion can be the result of a myriad of causes, the same is exacerbated by car owners who routinely use public roads as parking spaces,” former Marinduque representative Lord Allan Velasco said before.

“When roads become parking lots, there will be longer trip times and increased vehicular queuing. It has been acutely observed that this situation is prevalent in the mentioned metropolitan areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, no other measure has been filed about residents taking up road spaces meant for vehicles, although the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority conducts clearing operations in cities.