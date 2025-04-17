Bishop on prisons: No one should be denied hope

A Catholic bishop last week emphasized that hope must remain alive for all people — including those behind bars.

Speaking at the Manila City Jail, Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio of the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines said incarceration should never be seen as the end of hope.

“Even though you are in prison, there is still hope,” Florencio said, who also heads the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Prison Pastoral Care. “We all face challenges— whether inside or outside these walls. What matters most is that in the face of challenges, hope remains.”

The bishop acknowledged the difficulties faced by inmates but reminded them that hardship is a part of life for everyone, regardless of their circumstances.

He urged persons deprived of liberty to keep their faith in God’s love, which he described as stronger than any obstacle.

“The love of God is greater than the challenges we face,” Florencio said. “We must not fear, because God’s love is stronger than all trials. That love walks with us, whether we are free or imprisoned.”

Florencio’s visit included the opening of a “holy door” as part of the Catholic Church’s observance of the 2025 Jubilee Year and a Mass for inmates at the jail’s chapel.

A short procession preceded the Mass, with prison officials and PDLs carrying the Jubilee Cross from the jail’s main gate to the courtyard chapel.

In his homily, Florencio reminded inmates that Jesus never abandons anyone and came to save, serve, and accompany all people.

He said the opening of the holy door serves as a reminder, especially for the incarcerated, to never give up.

“Let us not lose hope. Let us not fall into a kind of depression where we feel helpless — as if we’ve already given up. No. If we are experiencing depression and feel resigned, that does not come from the Lord,” Florencio added.

He also warned that losing connection with God often leads to inner “chaos and confusion,” and encouraged inmates to find peace through faith.

“Even if we don’t say anything, even if we’re not doing anything outwardly, deep inside, if there is no God, there is no peace — in our hearts, in our souls, and in our minds,” he said.