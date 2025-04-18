New Ipil bishop only wants to be a ‘simple priest’

Bishop-elect Glenn Corsiga was a fresh management graduate from St. Paul University Dumaguete when he entered St. Joseph Seminary with one goal: to become “a simple priest.”

He fulfilled that goal for 31 years, serving the Diocese of Dumaguete in Negros Oriental province until his appointment as bishop of the Diocese of Ipil in southern Philippines by Pope Francis.

“I can’t believe it,” Corsiga told reporters in local language upon learning of his appointment on Monday.

Bishop Julito Cortes of Dumaguete announced the news April 14 during a clergy retreat at St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral.

“This is his time. God has called him to be a bishop,” Cortes said. “He is a good, gentle, and capable priest.”

Corsiga is known for his strong ties with local leaders, sound health, and academic background.

He received a scholarship from the Society of the Divine Word and later earned a master’s degree in development communication from the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

At 60, Corsiga has served as vicar general of the diocese since 2017. He is the second priest from the 70-year-old diocese to be elevated to the episcopate, following Cortes.

Two other priests born in the province have become prelates: Bishop Romeo Convocar of Chalan Kanoa, who was ordained for the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, and Archbishop Ryan Jimenez of Agaña in Guam, who was ordained in Chalan Kanoa.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled by this appointment,” Corsiga said. “Please pray for me and support me as bishop of Ipil.”