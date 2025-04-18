Motorists reminded of defensive driving as Holy Week brings clear roads in Metro Manila

An automotive publication reminded motorists to practice defensive driving amid lighter traffic in Metro Manila, as many Filipinos head to the provinces for Holy Week.

On Thursday, April 17, AutoIndustriya.com posted a photo of a compact crossover SUV at an intersection with a damaged hood, headlight, and bumper.

A slipper and a broken glass could also be spotted in the scene.

“A reminder to drive safely even when there are fewer cars on the road,” it said on its Facebook page.

Some online users claimed the area is “accident-prone,” noting that some vehicles refuse to slow down at that particular intersection.

“Accident-prone area kasi ‘yan, I’ve seen too many in that specific area. Ang dami kasi dumadaan diyan sa Banawe, ayaw mag-slow down sa intersection,” a Filipino commented.

Others reminded drivers to always “slow down” in intersections.

Reducing speed when approaching intersections is a common defensive driving practice, giving motorists enough time to assess the situation and respond appropriately.

Slowing down also helps them react to potential hazards, such as vehicles suddenly entering the intersection without warning.

It also gives them time to see if there are crossing vehicles or walking pedestrians in the intersection.

Meanwhile, some social media users have reported clearer roads in the National Capital Region following the exodus of some Filipinos who travelled to their provinces for the Holy Week.

Holy Week is one of the times when many Filipinos travel to their hometowns outside the metro to spend the long weekend with loved ones.

As a result, city roads are often clearer and less congested due to the reduced volume of vehicles.