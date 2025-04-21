‘One of the best popes’: Filipinos mourn, pay tribute to Pope Francis

“One of the best popes we’ve ever had.”

Filipinos paid tribute to Pope Francis following the announcement of his passing on Easter Monday, mourning the loss of the beloved head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The Vatican said that the supreme pontiff died in his residence at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta on the morning of April 21.

He was 88 years old and had recently survived a long bout with double pneumonia.

The pope was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He was also known for changing the face of the modern papacy by shunning pomp and privilege and consistently attempting to make the Catholic Church more inclusive.

Under Francis’ watch, the Vatican overhauled its constitution and allowed any baptised lay Catholic, including women, to head most departments in the Catholic Church’s central administration.

He placed more women in senior Vatican roles and than any previous pope.

The pontiff also tirelessly promoted interfaith dialogue and peace in his travels, taking the side of the marginalized, such as migrants.

Francis likewise brought the Catholic Church’s dialogue with Islam to new heights in 2019 by becoming the first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula.

He was also known for changing the Catholic Church’s approach to the LGBTQ+ community, shifting the tone from indifference and condemnation to one that is more tolerant and welcoming.

The Pope’s passing brought deep sorrow to Filipinos, who make up one of the largest Catholic communities in Asia.

“I’m not religious but d*mn, ang lungkot ng passing ni Pope Francis, he’s probably the most progressive pope we had so far. During his last days on earth, he was calling for peace and ceasefire in Gaza, he’s even in favor of same sex union. Ang lungkot,” an online user wrote with a crying emoticon.

“Pope Francis really just waited for Easter Sunday to conclude. He has been an embodiment of hope and religious openness. He is not perfect, but he is the most progressive pope in a way that he moved religion in a more welcoming direction. Rest in peace, Pope Francis,” another Pinoy commented.

“The world feels a little heavier without him. Rest in Paradise, Lolo Kiko,” another wrote, using the local nickname Filipinos have for the pope.

“Thank you for your faith, wisdom, and leadership. May Pope Francis’ soul rest in peace, and the perpetual light shine upon him,” an online user said.

“Rest In Peace, Pope Francis. Your view of faith, your compassion, will be remembered. You regarded people with such kindness, and so much empathy. You never made anyone feel unwelcome. Thank you,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Omg. Rest in peace, Pope. You have been one of your kind,” a different X user commented with emojis of a loudly crying face and a heart.

Another Pinoy described Francis as “one of the best popes we’ve ever had.”

“The way he showed humility, kindness, and love to everyone regardless of their status, gender, background, or beliefs was so inspiring,” the online user wrote.

“I still remember the first time I saw him in person during his visit to the Philippines. The unexplainable joy and warmth I felt that day will stay with me forever. May your soul rest in peace, Pope Francis. You will always have a special place in our hearts,” the online user added.

The pope visited the Philippines from January 15 to 19, 2015, for a pastoral and state visit.

At least six million Filipinos attended his concluding mass at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Pope Francis also visited Tacloban, where he held Mass despite torrential rain, standing in solidarity with the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda (international name: Haiyan), one of the deadliest storms ever recorded in the country.

More than 200,000 people attended the mass, during which he acknowledged the survivors’ pain and reassured them of Jesus Christ’s presence.

In 2024, it was reported that the pope was one of Filipinos’ most trusted personalities.

