Pope Francis asked to be buried ‘in the ground,’ without grave decoration

— Pope Francis confirmed in his final testament that he wished to be buried in Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major and not at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican, unlike many previous pontiffs.

Francis died aged 88 earlier on Monday. The Vatican released his final testament in the evening.

The text specified that Francis wanted to be buried “in the ground, without particular decoration” but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

—Reporting by Joshua McElwee, editing by Gavin Jones