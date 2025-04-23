Spotted: Alleged Filipino sign in Taiwan convenience store catches online attention

A sign allegedly spotted in a convenience store in Taiwan, written in Filipino, has caught the attention of the local online community.

On Monday, April 19, a Reddit user shared a photo of a microwave inside a 7-Eleven branch on the self-governing island. The microwave featured a handwritten sign that read:

“Huwag magpainit ng mga produktong hindi 7-11. Thank you!”

The Reddit user also added this caption: “Exported Pinoy ‘diskarte,’ 7-11 Taiwan.”

The post has garnered 1,300 upvotes and almost 120 comments so far, including from some Filipinos who also claimed to have seen similar signs in other countries.

In the comments section, the uploader claimed that it was “OFWs”, not Pinoy tourists, who usually create similar signs.

“They’re the ones that do this, not tourists,” they wrote.

OFWs, or Overseas Filipino Workers, are Filipinos who work abroad, often for better job opportunities and to support their families back home.

“Minsan, kahit may karatula na bawal, go-go-go pa rin. Mga [two] years ago, may nausong spot sa mga OFWs sa Taiwan para pag-picturan. Dinadayo pa talaga. Kahit na ang daming karatula dun na ‘No Entry’ in plain English,” the uploader added.

Others also shared their own experiences of similar incidents.

“Pati sa mga park sa HK [Hong Kong], may mga signage sa Tagalog, bawal magpatugtog ng malakas dito, o bawal mag-ingay. [Second] hand embarrassment is real,” another Reddit user commented.

“I remember a Hong Kong park with a sign like, ‘Bawal po magtinda dito,'” a different Redditor wrote.

“Naalala ko na naman ‘yung signage sa Taiwan, may creek sa Taichung na sobrang daming tilapia, tapos may signage, ‘Bawal manghuli ng isda dito.’ Haha,” another Reddit user said.

“Meron sa mga HK [Hong Kong] buses, ‘wag sumigaw habang nasa loob ng bus.’ Tapos sa Fuji 5th station [Japan], may isang sign, ‘dalhin ang basura sa inyong bahay,'” another Redditor shared.

Another Reddit user remembered a reminder previously posted by the Philippine Embassy in New Zealand regarding the proper use of toilets.

“Naalala ko na naman ang ‘baboy’ sa official post ng PH Embassy sa New Zealand,” the online user commented.

In 2022, the Philippine Embassy in New Zealand issued a reminder to Filipinos visiting the Auckland Consular Mission about using the toilets properly.

“Napagsabihan po kami ng AUT na baboy ang paggamit natin ng toilet,” the embassy said.

“Mangyari din pong huwag magdala ng pagkain sa venue. Nagpapaalala po kami na isa pong repleksyon nating mga Pinoy ang maayos na paggamit ng mga pasilidad,” it added.

Last March, the Philippine representative office in Taiwan distanced itself from a gathering of supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte after social media posts promoted the event “near the MECO TPE office.”

MECO stands for Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the unofficial link between the Philippines and Taiwan.

“Everyone is encouraged to be wary of those spreading false or misleading information as this may affect the Philippines’ good standing here in Taiwan. Thank you,” the office said in a Facebook post before.

