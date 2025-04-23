On spotlight: Pope Francis’ memorabilia on display at UST

As Filipinos mourn the passing of the beloved Pope Francis, the University of Santo Tomas, a pontifical university, has placed on display several memorabilia from his 2015 visit to the Philippines.

The late Supreme Pontiff visited UST on January 18, 2015, as part of his five-day Apostolic Visit to the Philippines. He was welcomed by more than 24,000 youth representatives at the university’s grandstand.

Among the items exhibited at the university’s Main Building Lobby is the Papal Chair used by Francis during his visit, along with other significant artifacts from the occasion.

One notable piece is the message he wrote in the university’s guest book, where he prayed for the Lord’s blessings upon all who “study and work for a culture of encounter.”

Also on display is Francis’ UST ID, issued during his visit. It bears his full name, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the title “administration,” and the ID number 16112015-001.

The ID number was derived from UST’s founding year, 1611, combined with the year of his visit, 2015.

UST described the items as “fond memorabilia” from the historic encounter with Francis.



On Monday, following news of Pope Francis’ death, UST issued a statement mourning the passing of the pontiff, referred to as “Lolo Kiko.”

“We mourn the passing of Pope Francis, whose life was a testament to love, humility, and grace,” it said.

On Tuesday, UST also held a Mass for the eternal repose of Francis.

As part of its tribute, campus landmarks, the Main Building, Arch of the Centuries and the Santisimo Rosario Parish Church, were illuminated in mourning of the pope’s passing.

— John Marwin Elao and Rosette Adel