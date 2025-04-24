More than half of Philippines’ 86 active bishops appointed by Pope Francis

More than half of the country’s 86 active Catholic bishops were appointed by Pope Francis during his 12-year pontificate.

Since becoming pope in March 2013, Francis named 45 new bishops in the Philippines, three of whom were later elevated to archbishops.

His first appointee was Bishop Narciso Abellana of Romblon in October 2013, just six months after his election to the papacy.

His most recent Filipino appointment was Msgr. Glenn Corsiga of the Diocese of Dumaguete, who was named bishop of Ipil on April 14 — one week before the pope’s death.

Reflecting on his appointment, Corsiga said the pope remained devoted to his pastoral mission until the end.

“Even in the moments that the pope was suffering, he was still thinking of himself as a shepherd tending to his flock by giving them their own shepherds,” Corsiga said. “The generosity of the Holy Father is still there, even in moments of pain.”

Though he never met Pope Francis in person, Corsiga described him as “a truly holy man.”

“You can really feel the holiness of the person,” he said. “I want to thank him for making us instruments of his holy presence.”

“For me, we were given the chance to bring that piece, that small piece of holiness to people we didn’t even know,” Corsiga added.

The pope also elevated 12 Filipino bishops to the rank of archbishop, including former Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones, who was named Jaro archbishop on Feb. 2, 2025.

Bishops appointed by Pope Francis:

1. Bp. Narciso Abellana of Romblon2

2. Bp. Patrick Daniel Parcon of Talibon

3. Bp. Severo Caermare, of Dipolog

4. Bp. Marcelino Antonio Maralit, Jr., of San Pablo, former bishop of Boac

5. Bp. Valentin Dimoc of Bontoc-Lagawe

6. Bp. Dennis Villarojo of Malolos, former auxiliary Cebu

7. Bp. Oscar Jaime Florencio of the Military Ordinate, former auxiliary bishop of Cebu

8. Bp. Jose Elmer Mangalinao of Bayombong, former auxiliary bishop of Lingayen-Dagupan

9. Bp. Alberto Uy of Tagbilaran

10. Bp. Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa

11. Bp. Danilo Ulep of Batanes

12. Bp. Mel Rey Uy of Lucena

13. Bp. Rex Ramirez of Naval

14. Bp. Abel Apigo of Mati

15. Bp. Bartolome Santos of Iba

16. Bp. Louie Galbines of Kabankalan

17. Bp. Raul Dael of Tandag

18. Bp. Medel Aseo of Tagum

19. Bp. Cerilo Alan Casicas of Marbel

20. Bp. Daniel Presto of San Fernando, La Union

21. Bp. Nolly Buco of Catarman, former auxiliary bishop of Antipolo

22. Bp. Marvyn Maceda of San Jose de Antique

23. Auxiliary Bishop Fidelis Layog of Lingayen-Dagupan

24. Bp. Leo Dalmao of Isabela de Basilan

25. Bp. Cosme Damia Almedilla of Butuan

26. Bp. Jose Rapadas of Iligan

27. Bp. Roberto Gaa of Novaliches

28. Bp. Jose Alan Dialogo of Sorsogon

29. Bp. Charlie Inzon of Jolo

30. Bp. Moises Cuevas of Calapan, former auxiliary bishop of Zamboanga

31. Bp. Noel Pedregosa of Malaybalay

32. Bp. Ruben Labajo of Prosperidad, former auxiliary bishop of Cebu

33. Bp. Pablito Tagura of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro

34. Bp. Napoleon Sipalay, Jr., of Alaminos

35. Bp. Luisito Occiano of Virac

36. Bp. Rafael Cruz of Baguio

37. Bp. Elias Ayuban, Jr., CMF, of Cubao

38. Bp. Euginius Cañete, MJ, of Gumaca

39. Bp. Rufino Sescon, Jr., of Balanga

40. Bishop-elect Herman Abcede, RCJ, of Daet

41. Bishop-elect Ronald Anthony Timoner of Pagadian

42. Bishop-elect Glenn Corsiga of Ipil

Archbishops appointed by Pope Francis:

1. Abp. Angelito Lampon, OMI, of Cotabato

2. Abp. Martin Jumoad of Ozamis

3. Abp. Florentino Lavarias of San Fernando, Pampanga

4. Abp. Marlo Peralta of Nueva Segovia

5. Apb. Ricardo Baccay of Tuguegarao

6. Abp. Gilbert Garcera of Lipa

7. Abp. Julius Tonel of Zamboanga

8. Abp. Jose Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro

9. Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula of Manila

10. Abp. Victor Bendico of Capiz, who was first appointed bishop of Baguio in 2016

11. Abp. Rex Andrew Alarcon of Caceres, was first appointed bishop of Daet in 2019

12. Abp. Midyphil Billones of Jaro, who was first appointed auxiliary bishop of Cebu in 2019

Pope Francis also elevated at least three Filipino bishops to the College of Cardinals: Orlando Quevedo, now archbishop emeritus of Cotabato; Jose Advincula of Manila; and Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan.

Advincula and David will be among the cardinal electors in the upcoming conclave, along with Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, whom the pope appointed as pro-prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Evangelization.

The country’s dioceses also grew to 87 after Pope Francis established the Diocese of Prosperidad in October 2024, separating it from the Diocese of Butuan in the Agusan region.