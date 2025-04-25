Books of condolence for Pope Francis to open at Manila nunciature

Books of condolence will be available for signing at the Apostolic Nunciature in Manila following the death of Pope Francis.

The public is invited to visit and express condolences or share memories of the late pontiff. The books will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29.

Pope Francis died Monday at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. He was 88.

Elected in March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, Francis served as the 266th pope of the Catholic Church.

He visited the Philippines in 2015, drawing millions of faithful during his pastoral trip.

Masses have been held in churches across the country in memory of the pope.

His funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26 (4 p.m. in the Philippines) in St. Peter’s Square. It will be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals.

Following the Mass, the pope’s coffin will be taken to St. Peter’s Basilica, and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for burial.