From aircon to cooling products: How Filipinos are surviving this year’s warm, dry season

As Filipinos endure high heat index levels this warm and dry season, tips and suggestions for staying cool have been shared online.

On Reddit, at least two posts under the “r/AskPH” community sought advice on how to beat the heat during the dry season.

“Paano niyo nasusurvive ang init ng panahon??” a Redditor asked on Thursday, April 24.

Another Reddit user also posted a similar question on the online community.

“Paano nyo natitiis ‘tong impyernong init sa araw-araw?” the online user asked.

“Curious lang, anong ginagawa [niyo] para maibsan kahit papano? Tips naman [diyan], lalo na sa mga walang Aircon,” the Redditor said.

Some Filipinos shared the activities they do to cope with the heat.

Many said they rely on air conditioning at home or seek relief in air-conditioned places like malls and offices.

“Aircon talaga. Kahit malaki maningil ang Meralco,” a Redditor wrote.

“1 laging asa school para naka-aircon,” another commented.

“Tambay sa opisina kahit walang pasok,” a different Pinoy shared.

“Hindi lumalabas ng kwarto, naka 16 [degrees] ‘yung AC,” another Redditor wrote.

“Camping sa mall,” another Pinoy said.

Others shared that they make sure to stay hydrated.

“‘Pag ‘di na kaya, nag-sho-shower me or inom tubig,” another wrote.

“Basang panyo na nakalagay sa ulo at tubig na may ice lang,” a different Redditor said.

“More tubig, tumapat sa efan [electric fan], maligo,” an online user commented.

Some also swore by certain products that help them stay cool amid the heat.

“Snake Brand Cooling Powder. Itong powder na ‘to, halos nililigo ko last year. Nakatulong naman [siya] since may cooling effect, medyo nakakaadik lang maglagay, hahahaha,” a Redditor said.

“Gatsby cooling wipes (deodorizing body wipes) and Snake Powder helps,” another said.

“Iwata air cooler po, effective [siya] magpalamig ng hangin,” a different Pinoy said.

The Philippines is currently in its warm and dry season, during which high heat index levels are expected in various parts of the country.

According to PAGASA, the heat index refers to the “feels like” temperature or the human discomfort index—indicating the apparent temperature felt by the body due to a combination of air temperature and humidity.

It represents how hot it actually feels to the human body, which can differ from the actual air temperature.

High temperatures combined with high humidity levels result in a higher heat index.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the country has yet to experience the peak of the warm and dry season, which is expected to occur in May.

PAGASA added that the sweltering conditions are due to the easterlies—a weather system that brings warm and humid air from the Pacific Ocean into the country.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health advised the public to stay hydrated, avoid or minimize sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and wear loose-fitting, light clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

