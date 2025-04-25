‘Angas’: Woman in her 70s does viral Anne Curtis ‘fairy walk’ in Siquijor

A septuagenarian has caught attention for recreating the viral “fairy walk” popularized by actress-TV host Anne Curtis while in Siquijor.

Videos of “Mama Ping,” a 77-year-old woman, doing the fairy walk over a lake in Cambugahay Falls have been circulating on Facebook and TikTok.

Facebook user Gerah Inding Balangitao shared clips of her aunt, Mama Ping, gracefully walking over the lake waters while on a rope swing in Cambugahay Falls.

“Maka-overwhelmed kaayo, still amazing [at] your age. Forever young yarn [‘yan],” she wrote on Wednesday, April 23.

“[May] entry na among mother fairy… how about you, guys,” Gerah added.

Gerah also shared a “slow motion” version of her aunt’s video.

“Lakas maka-Anne Curtis… slowmo [slow motion] version,” she said.

Some TikTok users also reposted the video, commenting on her aunt’s agility.

“Angas,” a TikTok user said.

The “fairy walk” refers to the popular move where an individual appears to “walk” over the water while suspended on a rope swing, a move famously popularized by Anne.

Anne posted an Instagram Reel of herself performing the move last March, stretching her arm to create the illusion of gracefully gliding over the water.

Her video has sparked a TikTok trend, with Filipinos imitating Anne’s move and others creating hilarious “expectation versus reality” skits.

Cambugahay Falls, one of Siquijor’s must-see tourist spots, is a multi-level waterfall renowned for its lush green surroundings, turquoise waters and refreshing swimming spots.

ALSO READ: ‘Astig’: How a 74-year-old female jeepney driver wowed netizens