‘Angas’: Woman in her 70s does viral Anne Curtis ‘fairy walk’ in Siquijor

A septuagenarian has caught attention for recreating the viral “fairy walk” popularized by actress-TV host Anne Curtis while in Siquijor.
Videos of “Mama Ping,” a 77-year-old woman, doing the fairy walk over a lake in Cambugahay Falls have been circulating on Facebook and TikTok.
“Maka-overwhelmed kaayo, still amazing [at] your age. Forever young yarn [‘yan],” she wrote on Wednesday, April 23.
“[May] entry na among mother fairy… how about you, guys,” Gerah added.
Gerah also shared a “slow motion” version of her aunt’s video.
“Lakas maka-Anne Curtis… slowmo [slow motion] version,” she said.
Some TikTok users also reposted the video, commenting on her aunt’s agility.
“Angas,” a TikTok user said.
@neilblack64 Mala anne curtis si nanay🥺 #fairywalk #siquijorisland ♬ original sound – Neil Black🖤
Anne posted an Instagram Reel of herself performing the move last March, stretching her arm to create the illusion of gracefully gliding over the water.
Her video has sparked a TikTok trend, with Filipinos imitating Anne’s move and others creating hilarious “expectation versus reality” skits.
Cambugahay Falls, one of Siquijor’s must-see tourist spots, is a multi-level waterfall renowned for its lush green surroundings, turquoise waters and refreshing swimming spots.
