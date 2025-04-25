Ten years on: Images of Pope Francis’ popemobile evoke fond memories for Pinoys

The late Pope Francis’ jeepney-inspired popemobile stirred nostalgia among Filipinos, who shared fond memories of his visit to the Philippines in 2015.

Francis visited the Philippines on a pastoral and state visit from January 15 to 19, 2015, during which he also traveled to typhoon-hit Leyte to celebrate Mass for the victims and survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Before traveling to the province, the pontiff celebrated Mass at the Manila Cathedral and greeted crowds aboard his custom popemobile, which was specially crafted to his preference.

The popemobile is a specially designed vehicle used by the pontiff during public appearances, particularly for motorcades.

During his visit to the Philippines, Francis rode a jeepney-inspired white popemobile, complete with chrome wheels and an open-air design that reflected local culture and his preference for simplicity.

Non-armored and open-air, it lacked bulletproof glass, allowing Francis to connect more closely with the public by reaching out to them with his hands.

The vehicle was designed and donated at the request of then-Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

Reports say the popemobile has been stored in a Special Project ATPI warehouse and undergoes periodic maintenance, keeping it in pristine condition even after ten years.

The iconic vehicle was later put on display at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno or Quiapo Church in Manila, before being moved to Santuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City today, April 25.

The vehicle, a decade after Francis used it, evoked nostalgia among Filipinos, especially those who personally witnessed his visit to the Philippines.

“Isa rin ako sa mapalad na nakakita kay Pope Francis kasama ng anak ko at ng pamangkin ko. Hindi akalaing umakyat ako sa bakod sa Roxas Boulevard [kasi] doon dadaanan ang convoy sa side na ‘yon, buti na lang may mga kabataang lalaki,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Tinulungan nila akong makasampa sa bakod at nakita ko [si] Pope [nang] malapitan. Napakasaya naming tatlo, kahit umuulan,” she added.

“Nakita [ko] din [siya nang] malapitan sa gilid ng bakod ng UST, sakay ng jeep na iyan habang kumakaway! Hindi [na ako] noon pumasok kasi wala masakyan, kaya nung [marinig ko] sa MMDA traffice enforcer [na] sarado mga daanan kasi maaga daw lalabas ‘yung convoy ni Pope Francis sa Apostolic Nunciature papunta UST that time, ang work place [ko] along Taft Avenue. Lawton pa lang, close na ang daan. Naglakad na lang ako papunta UST kahit naambon,” another said.

“Pagdating ng UST wala pa gaano tao. Sa gilid ng bakod along Morayta ang mga tao. Harap nakapila. Hindi akalain na doon MISMO sa gilid malapit sa bakod dadaan ‘yung pope mobile, and I’m blessed nakita [ko siya] malapitan katabi si Cardinal Tagle tsaka si Bishop Charles Brown!” the online user added.

“Blessed na makita [ko] siya [nang] malapitan. Bawat daan niya sa Quirino Avenu, kahit malakas ang ulan at hangin… Amen,” another Pinoy commented.

“I was so blessed to see Pope Francis. We [waited for] him to pass, 12 hours, just to see him. I’m [blessed] we [saw] him,” a different user said.

An estimated six million people attended an open-air mass that Francis held in and around Rizal Park in Manila, the largest congregation recorded by the Vatican.

He also braved the torrential rain and fierce winds to visit Tacloban, the epicenter of one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

The pope held a mass and assured the survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda of Jesus Christ’s presence during their time of grief.

Francis passed away on April 21 at the age of 88 after suffering a cerebral stroke, followed by a coma and subsequent irreversible cardiovascular arrest

Prior to his passing, Francis spent 38 days in the hospital battling double pneumonia. He was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

He was also known for changing the face of the modern papacy by shunning pomp and privilege and consistently attempting to make the Catholic Church more inclusive.

